No. 12 Nebrasketball Overcomes Slow Start, Fights Off Maryland

LINCOLN — A slow start couldn't stop Nebrasketball from adding another victory on Wednesday.

No. 12 Nebraska beat Maryland at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 74-61. The Huskers improved to 24-4 on the year and 13-4 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fell to 11-17 overall and 4-13 in the league.

With the win, NU is guaranteed to finish with single-digit losses for the first time since the 1990-91 team went 26-8. The Huskers have also tied the 2017-18 team for most conference wins in a season.

The Game

Nebraska could not have started the game much worse.

The Huskers missed their first six shots of the game and committed multiple turnovers. Luckily for the Big Red, the struggling Terrapins were nearly as bad, only holding a 5-0 lead at the under-16 media timeout.

But NU needed no time at all to flip the script. Braden Frager and Pryce Sandfort combined for a 7-0 run over 47 seconds to take the lead.

Neither team could take control. With less than five minutes to go in the half, Nebraska posted a 10-3 run. That helped the Huskers lead 33-27 at halftime.

Nebraska extended that lead to 39-34 over the first couple of minutes, but then momentum shifted on a pair of questionable calls. Rienk Mast was called for an offensive foul, and the next possession saw Sam Hoiberg called for over-and-back. While the calls energized Pinnacle Bank Arena, they also sparked life for the Terrapins.

Maryland immediately ripped off five more points to complete a 7-0 run and tie the game. Over a five-minute stretch, the Huskers made just one basket.

Frager appeared to get a momentum-shifting play for the Huskers, slamming home a dunk in transition. But Maryland answered with a three-pointer. That was followed by a Terrapin jumper to put the home side up 48-45 with 12:07 to play.

From there, Nebraska took over. The energy and effort on both ends of the floor increased, and Pinnacle Bank Arena responded in kind, becoming deafening as NU pulled ahead 56-51 by the under-8 media timeout. Not included in those Husker points was an obvious goaltending that went uncalled, and Fred Hoiberg elected not to challenge.

Just 76 seconds later, though, Maryland was forced to call a timeout after a three offensive rebound possession turned into a Husker layup, and the ensuing possession was stolen by Sandfort, who hit a three-pointer to put the Big Red up 61-51.

Maryland was never able to overcome Nebraska's 18-3 run. The Huskers led by as many as 15 points before the final 13-point difference.

The Stats

Nebraska shot 43.4% for the game, including 10-of-29 on three-pointers. Maryland made 37.5% of its shots, making 12-of-36 from deep.

The Huskers had a distinct advantage on free throws. With the Terrapins getting called for nearly twice as many fouls, NU shot 18-of-24 at the line. UM went 7-for-8 on free throws.

Frager scored a game-high 21 points. He was followed by Sandfort's 16. Both players made a trio of three-pointers.

After committing four turnovers in the first half, the Huskers had just two in the final 20 minutes. Hoiberg did not have a three-turnover game all season until Penn State. After Maryland, he's now done so in back-to-back games. He's still the national leader in assist-to-turnover ratio.

What's Next

Nebraska still has one more home game in the regular season, but must first make a trip to the West Coast.

The Huskers will take on USC on Saturday and UCLA on Tuesday. Tip against the Trojans is set for 3 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network. The battle with the Bruins will be at 10 p.m. CST on FS1.

NU closes out the regular season on March 8 against Iowa. The Hawkeyes won the first meeting of the season earlier this month, topping Nebraska in Iowa City, 57-52.

Big Ten Standings

The win pushes Nebraska out of the three-way tie for third with Michigan State and Purdue. The Huskers are now tied with Illinois for second, trailing the 16-1 Michigan Wolverines.

Illinois and Michigan play on Friday. The only other game on Tuesday featuring a team in triple-bye territory (top four in the league) is Wisconsin. The Badgers are at Oregon.

The Tournament Picture

Nebraska entered the day squarely on the 3-line. That's where the NCAA selection committee had NU on Saturday when the top 16 at this point in the season was revealed.

By the metrics, the Huskers were 11th in the NET, 18th in KPI, 5th in SOR, 10th in WAB, 18th in BPI, 11th in the KenPom, and 11th in the Torvik.

Due to the order of the top 16 from the selection committee, Nebraska's first-round site for the NCAA Tournament would be Buffalo, New York. The two closest locations to Lincoln, Oklahoma City and St. Louis, would be occupied by Iowa State, Houston, Illinois, and Purdue. NU likely still slots in behind those four teams for right now.

If Nebraska is able to stay ahead of Kansas and jump Iowa State, or at least see the Cyclones move ahead of Illinois and Purdue, then the potential of Oklahoma City becomes more of a reality.

Video Analysis

Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry recap the game.

Nebraska Men's Basketball 2025-26 Schedule

Oct. 18 Nebraska 90, BYU 89

Oct. 27 Nebraska 91, Midland 50

Nov. 3 Nebraska 86, West Georgia 53

Nov. 8 Nebraska 96, Florida International 66

Nov. 11 Nebarska 69, Maryland-Eastern Shore 50

Nov. 15 Nebraska 105, Oklahoma 99 (Sanford Pentagon)

Nov. 20 Nebraska 84, New Mexico 72 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 21 Nebraska 86, Kansas State 85 (Hall of Fame Classic)

Nov. 25 Nebraska 80, Winthrop 73

Nov. 29 Nebraska 72, South Carolina Upstate 63

Dec. 7 Nebraska 71, Creighton 50

Dec. 10 Nebraska 90, Wisconsin 60

Dec. 13 Nebraska 83, Illinois 80

Dec. 21 Nebraska 78, North Dakota 55

Dec. 30 Nebraska 86, New Hampshire 55

Jan. 2 Nebraska 58, Michigan State 56

Jan. 5 Nebraska 72, Ohio State 69

Jan. 10 Nebraska 83, Indiana 77

Jan. 13 Nebraska 90, Oregon 55

Jan. 17 Nebraska 77, Northwestern 58

Jan. 21 Nebraska 76, Washington 66

Jan. 24 Nebraska 76, Minnesota 57

Jan. 27 Michigan 75, Nebraska 72

Feb. 1 Illinois 78, Nebraska 69

Feb. 7 Nebraska 80, Rutgers 68

Feb. 10 Purdue 80, Nebraska 77

Feb. 14 Nebraska 68, Northwestern 49

Feb. 17 Iowa 57, Nebraska 52

Feb. 21 Nebraska 87, Penn State 64

Feb. 25 Nebraska 74, Maryland 61

Feb. 28 USC 3 p.m. BTN

March 3 UCLA 10 p.m. FS1

March 8 Iowa 4 p.m. FOX

March 10-15 Big Ten Tournament in Chicago

Home games are bolded. All times central.