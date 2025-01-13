Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls to 10th in Big Ten Conference
Nebraska falls in the rankings from six to 10. Here is everything you need to know.
A rough week of road games has dropped Nebraska men's basketball in the Big Ten Conference standings.
The Huskers lost at Iowa in overtime before getting shellacked at No. 20 Purdue. Elsewhere in the league, Ohio State grabbed an overtime win over Minnesota while Oregon escaped with a pair of wins.
Here are the scores from this week full of action.
Monday, January 6
- Wisconsin 75, Rutgers 63
- Ohio State 89, Minnesota 88 (2OT)
Tuesday, January 7
- Iowa 97, Nebraska 87 (OT)
- #24 Michigan 94, #22 UCLA 75
Wednesday, January 8
- Indiana 82, USC 69
- #13 Illinois 91, Penn State 52
Thursday, January 9
- #15 Oregon 73, Ohio State 71
- #20 Purdue 68, Rutgers 50
- Michigan State 88, Washington 54
Friday, January 10
- Wisconsin 80, Minnesota 58
- Maryland 79, #22 UCLA 61
Saturday, January 11
- USC 82, #13 Illinois 72
- Iowa 85, Indiana 60
Sunday, January 12
- #20 Purdue 104, Nebraska 68
- #16 Michigan State 78, Northwestern 68
- #24 Michigan 91, Washington 75
- #18 Oregon 82, Penn State 81
Nebraska fell in the standings after going 0-2 this week. They are now in the bottom half of the league at 10th.
Here are the full standings from top to bottom following the action-packed week of conference games.
- #16 Michigan State 5-0 (14-2)
- #24 Michigan 5-0 (13-3)
- Purdue 5-1 (13-4)
- #15 Oregon 4-2 (15-2)
- Indiana 4-2 (13-4)
- #13 Illinois 3-2 (12-4)
- Wisconsin 3-2 (13-3)
- Iowa 3-2 (12-4)
- Maryland 2-3 (12-4)
- Nebraska 2-3 (12-4)
- #22 UCLA 2-3 (11-5)
- USC 2-3 (10-6)
- Ohio State 2-3 (10-6)
- Penn State 2-4 (12-5)
- Northwestern 1-4 (10-6)
- Rutgers 1-4 (8-8)
- Washington 1-5 (10-7)
- Minnesota 0-5 (8-8)
