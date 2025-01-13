All Huskers

Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls to 10th in Big Ten Conference

Nebraska falls in the rankings from six to 10. Here is everything you need to know.

Nebraska basketball players, including Brice Williams and Braxton Meah, huddle at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025.
Nebraska basketball players, including Brice Williams and Braxton Meah, huddle at Purdue on Jan. 12, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics
A rough week of road games has dropped Nebraska men's basketball in the Big Ten Conference standings.

The Huskers lost at Iowa in overtime before getting shellacked at No. 20 Purdue. Elsewhere in the league, Ohio State grabbed an overtime win over Minnesota while Oregon escaped with a pair of wins.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) is guarded by Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0).
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) is guarded by Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 104-68. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the scores from this week full of action.

Monday, January 6

  • Wisconsin 75, Rutgers 63
  • Ohio State 89, Minnesota 88 (2OT)
Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman (3) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Jan 6, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman (3) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Williams Arena. / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Tuesday, January 7

  • Iowa 97, Nebraska 87 (OT)
  • #24 Michigan 94, #22 UCLA 75
Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) and forward Will Tschetter (42) react against the UCLA Bruins.
Jan 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) and forward Will Tschetter (42) react against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wednesday, January 8

  • Indiana 82, USC 69
  • #13 Illinois 91, Penn State 52
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) drives to the basket during the second half against Penn State.
Jan 8, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini forward Ben Humrichous (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at State Farm Center. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Thursday, January 9

  • #15 Oregon 73, Ohio State 71
  • #20 Purdue 68, Rutgers 50
  • Michigan State 88, Washington 54
Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) drives past Washington Huskies forward Great Osobor (1).
Jan 9, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Tre Holloman (5) drives past Washington Huskies forward Great Osobor (1) during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. / Dale Young-Imagn Images

Friday, January 10

  • Wisconsin 80, Minnesota 58
  • Maryland 79, #22 UCLA 61
Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) defends.
Jan 10, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Saturday, January 11

  • USC 82, #13 Illinois 72
  • Iowa 85, Indiana 60
USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) controls the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends.
Jan 11, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) controls the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) defends during the second half at State Farm Center. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Sunday, January 12

  • #20 Purdue 104, Nebraska 68
  • #16 Michigan State 78, Northwestern 68
  • #24 Michigan 91, Washington 75
  • #18 Oregon 82, Penn State 81
Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V loses control of the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks.
Jan 12, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V (4) loses control of the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Bryce Jordan Center. Oregon defeated Penn State 82-81. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Nebraska fell in the standings after going 0-2 this week. They are now in the bottom half of the league at 10th.

Here are the full standings from top to bottom following the action-packed week of conference games.

  1. #16 Michigan State 5-0 (14-2)
  2. #24 Michigan 5-0 (13-3)
  3. Purdue 5-1 (13-4)
  4. #15 Oregon 4-2 (15-2)
  5. Indiana 4-2 (13-4)
  6. #13 Illinois 3-2 (12-4)
  7. Wisconsin 3-2 (13-3)
  8. Iowa 3-2 (12-4)
  9. Maryland 2-3 (12-4)
  10. Nebraska 2-3 (12-4)
  11. #22 UCLA 2-3 (11-5)
  12. USC 2-3 (10-6)
  13. Ohio State 2-3 (10-6)
  14. Penn State 2-4 (12-5)
  15. Northwestern 1-4 (10-6)
  16. Rutgers 1-4 (8-8)
  17. Washington 1-5 (10-7)
  18. Minnesota 0-5 (8-8)

Published
