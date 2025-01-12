All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Rutgers in Piscataway

The Huskers get an ever important road win in the Big Ten.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Tarleton State. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

Nebraska women's basketball grabbed the ever important road win the Big Ten Conference Sunday afternoon.

NU topped Rutgers, 69-62, in Piscataway. The Huskers improve to 13-4 on the year and 4-2 in the Big Ten, while the Scarlet Knights fall to 8-9 overall and remain winless in league play.

Nebraska held multiple double-digit leads in the first half, but Rutgers used a 17-12 third quarter to put the game in doubt headinig into the final frame.

With 5:52 to go in the contest, the Scarlet Knights took a two-point lead. The Huskers answered with a 9-0 run, holding the home side to just five points the rest of the way.

Nebraska shot 41.0% for the game, making just 3-of-22 3s. The Huskers added 16-of-25 free throws.

Rutgers shot 35.5% overall, including 6-of-20 3s and making 12-of-18 free throws.

The big difference in the game came on the glass. Nebraska outrebounding Rutgers 49-32, including 18 offensive rebounds. The boards on the offensive end turned into 17 second chance points.

Britt Prince scored a team-high 24 points to pace the Big Red. She also had six rebounds and three assists.

Alexis Markowski added another double-double to her storied Husker career, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

The Huskers were without guard Allison Weidner. The Huskers Radio Network announced that Weidner suffered a knee injury in practice Saturday and did not make the trip. She has suffered two season-ending knee injuries in the past.

Nebraska stays on the road Thursday to face Iowa, Tip in Iowa City is set for 6 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.

