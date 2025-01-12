Nebraska Women's Basketball Tops Rutgers in Piscataway
Nebraska women's basketball grabbed the ever important road win the Big Ten Conference Sunday afternoon.
NU topped Rutgers, 69-62, in Piscataway. The Huskers improve to 13-4 on the year and 4-2 in the Big Ten, while the Scarlet Knights fall to 8-9 overall and remain winless in league play.
Nebraska held multiple double-digit leads in the first half, but Rutgers used a 17-12 third quarter to put the game in doubt headinig into the final frame.
With 5:52 to go in the contest, the Scarlet Knights took a two-point lead. The Huskers answered with a 9-0 run, holding the home side to just five points the rest of the way.
Nebraska shot 41.0% for the game, making just 3-of-22 3s. The Huskers added 16-of-25 free throws.
Rutgers shot 35.5% overall, including 6-of-20 3s and making 12-of-18 free throws.
The big difference in the game came on the glass. Nebraska outrebounding Rutgers 49-32, including 18 offensive rebounds. The boards on the offensive end turned into 17 second chance points.
Britt Prince scored a team-high 24 points to pace the Big Red. She also had six rebounds and three assists.
Alexis Markowski added another double-double to her storied Husker career, scoring 14 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
The Huskers were without guard Allison Weidner. The Huskers Radio Network announced that Weidner suffered a knee injury in practice Saturday and did not make the trip. She has suffered two season-ending knee injuries in the past.
Nebraska stays on the road Thursday to face Iowa, Tip in Iowa City is set for 6 p.m. CST on the Big Ten Network.
