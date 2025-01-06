Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Sixth in Big Ten
The Huskers are in a good place early in the Big Ten slate, positioned in the top half of the league the first week of January.
Nebraska men's basketball is in a good place going into the first full week of January.
The Huskers upset No. 15 UCLA on Saturday to move to 2-1 in league play. Elsewhere, Illinois earned a massive win in Eugene over top-10 Oregon and Wisconsin put up 116 points on Iowa.
Below are the Big Ten results from the past week and the current standings.
Thursday, January 2
- Penn State 84, Northwestern 80
- #20 Purdue 81, Minnesota 61
- Indiana 84, Rutgers 74
- Washington 75, Maryland 69
- #22 Illinois 109, #9 Oregon 77
Friday, January 3
- Wisconsin 116, Iowa 85
- #18 Michigan State 69, Ohio State 62
Saturday, January 4
- Nebraska 66, #15 UCLA 58
- Michigan 85, USC 74
Sunday, January 5
- Indiana 77, Penn State 71
- #20 Purdue 79, Northwestern 61
- #9 Oregon 83, Maryland 79
- #22 Illinois 81, Washington 77
Sunday's results saw more movement in the league standings, with Nebraska falling from being tied for third to being tied for sixth simply by having played one less game than Indiana, Illinois, and Purdue.
- #18 Michigan State 3-0 (12-2)
- Michigan 3-0 (11-3)
- Indiana 3-1 (12-3)
- #22 Illinois 3-1 (11-3)
- #20 Purdue 3-1 (11-4)
- Nebraska 2-1 (12-2)
- #15 UCLA 2-1 (11-3)
- #9 Oregon 2-2 (13-2)
- Penn State 2-2 (12-3)
- Wisconsin 1-2 (11-3)
- Iowa 1-2 (10-4)
- USC 1-2 (9-5, 1-2 B1G)
- Ohio State 1-2 (9-5)
- Rutgers 1-2 (8-6)
- Maryland 1-3 (11-4)
- Northwestern 1-3 (10-5)
- Washington 1-3 (10-5)
- Minnesota 0-3 (8-6)
