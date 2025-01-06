All Huskers

Sunday Standings: Nebraska Men's Basketball Sixth in Big Ten

The Huskers are in a good place early in the Big Ten slate, positioned in the top half of the league the first week of January.

Caleb Sisk

Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) and center Aday Mara (15) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) and center Aday Mara (15) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball is in a good place going into the first full week of January.

The Huskers upset No. 15 UCLA on Saturday to move to 2-1 in league play. Elsewhere, Illinois earned a massive win in Eugene over top-10 Oregon and Wisconsin put up 116 points on Iowa.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34).
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Below are the Big Ten results from the past week and the current standings.

Thursday, January 2

  • Penn State 84, Northwestern 80
  • #20 Purdue 81, Minnesota 61
  • Indiana 84, Rutgers 74
  • Washington 75, Maryland 69
  • #22 Illinois 109, #9 Oregon 77
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3).
Jan 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Tre White (22) drives to the basket past Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Friday, January 3

  • Wisconsin 116, Iowa 85
  • #18 Michigan State 69, Ohio State 62
Michigan State Spartans center Szymon Zapala (10) blocks the shot of Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0).
Michigan State Spartans center Szymon Zapala (10) blocks the shot of Ohio State Buckeyes guard John Mobley Jr. (0) in the first half at Value City Arena on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Saturday, January 4

  • Nebraska 66, #15 UCLA 58
  • Michigan 85, USC 74
Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates in the second half against the Southern California Trojans.
Jan 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Vladislav Goldin (50) celebrates in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at Galen Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Sunday, January 5

  • Indiana 77, Penn State 71
  • #20 Purdue 79, Northwestern 61
  • #9 Oregon 83, Maryland 79
  • #22 Illinois 81, Washington 77
Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) celebrates as Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) dunks the ball.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Myles Colvin (5) celebrates as Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) dunks the ball Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 79-61. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sunday's results saw more movement in the league standings, with Nebraska falling from being tied for third to being tied for sixth simply by having played one less game than Indiana, Illinois, and Purdue.

  1. #18 Michigan State 3-0 (12-2)
  2. Michigan 3-0 (11-3)
  3. Indiana 3-1 (12-3)
  4. #22 Illinois 3-1 (11-3)
  5. #20 Purdue 3-1 (11-4)
  6. Nebraska 2-1 (12-2)
  7. #15 UCLA 2-1 (11-3)
  8. #9 Oregon 2-2 (13-2)
  9. Penn State 2-2 (12-3)
  10. Wisconsin 1-2 (11-3)
  11. Iowa 1-2 (10-4)
  12. USC 1-2 (9-5, 1-2 B1G)
  13. Ohio State 1-2 (9-5)
  14. Rutgers 1-2 (8-6)
  15. Maryland 1-3 (11-4)
  16. Northwestern 1-3 (10-5)
  17. Washington 1-3 (10-5)
  18. Minnesota 0-3 (8-6)

