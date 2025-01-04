Nebrasketball Upsets No. 15 UCLA, 66-58
Pinnacle Bank Arena has become a place for Big Ten Conference opponents to perish.
Nebraska men's basketball upset No. 15 UCLA Saturday afternoon, 66-58. NU improves to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, while the Bruins fall to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the league.
The Huskers have not lost at home to a Big Ten opponent since Feb. 28 of 2023, a win streak now of 12 games.
This was a game of runs from the beginning, with UCLA jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Nebraska answered with a 15-0 run before giving up a 15-0 run. The Huskers then reset everything with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 22-all. The score was 24-24 at the half.
Out of the break, the teams exchanged baskets for the first four minutes, but Andrew Morgan got a bucket and then stole the ball and got an and-1 on the other end, putting Nebraska up for good.
Nebraska shot 32.7% for the game, including 7-of-25 on 3s. The Huskers went 25-of-29 at the free throw line. UCLA shot 38.6% overall, making 4-of-28 3s and 10-of-13 free throws.
Brice Williams led all scorers with 16 points. The Husker senior made just 2-of-12 shot attempts but went 11-of-12 at the line
Morgan (12), Rollie Worster (11), and Juwan Gary (10) also scored in doube figures.
Nebraska is on the road for the next two games, heading to Iowa Jan. 7 and Purdue Jan. 12.
