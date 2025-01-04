All Huskers

Nebrasketball Upsets No. 15 UCLA, 66-58

The Huskers welcome another ranked opponent to Pinnacle Bank Arena and send them home with a loss.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

Pinnacle Bank Arena has become a place for Big Ten Conference opponents to perish.

Nebraska men's basketball upset No. 15 UCLA Saturday afternoon, 66-58. NU improves to 12-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten, while the Bruins fall to 11-3 overall and 2-1 in the league.

The Huskers have not lost at home to a Big Ten opponent since Feb. 28 of 2023, a win streak now of 12 games.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) and center Aday Mara
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) shoots the ball against UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (1) and center Aday Mara (15) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This was a game of runs from the beginning, with UCLA jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Nebraska answered with a 15-0 run before giving up a 15-0 run. The Huskers then reset everything with a 7-0 run to tie the game at 22-all. The score was 24-24 at the half.

Out of the break, the teams exchanged baskets for the first four minutes, but Andrew Morgan got a bucket and then stole the ball and got an and-1 on the other end, putting Nebraska up for good.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) looks to pass against UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) during the first h
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Connor Essegian (0) looks to pass against UCLA Bruins guard Sebastian Mack (12) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska shot 32.7% for the game, including 7-of-25 on 3s. The Huskers went 25-of-29 at the free throw line. UCLA shot 38.6% overall, making 4-of-28 3s and 10-of-13 free throws.

Brice Williams led all scorers with 16 points. The Husker senior made just 2-of-12 shot attempts but went 11-of-12 at the line

Morgan (12), Rollie Worster (11), and Juwan Gary (10) also scored in doube figures.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) shoots a three-point basket against UCLA Bruins guard Dominick Harris (8)
Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel (9) shoots a three-point basket against UCLA Bruins guard Dominick Harris (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska is on the road for the next two games, heading to Iowa Jan. 7 and Purdue Jan. 12.

MORE: Georgia Southern Transfer Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent Commits to Nebraska

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Ismael Smith Flores Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Latest Bracketology Update

MORE: Latest Nebraska Basketball Bracketology Projections as 2025 Begins

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball