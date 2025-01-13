Nebraska Football Alum Adrian Martinez Signs Futures Contract with New York Jets
Add Adrian Martinez to the list of former Nebraska football players who will extend their National Football League dreams.
The former Husker and Kansas State quarterback was one of 10 players to sign with the New York Jets last week after spending the 2024 regular reason as a member of the Jets' practice squad. Martinez was a key cog to the Jets' preseason roster, throwing for 270 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Martinez was previously a member of the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions, spending the 2024 spring season earning Most Valuable Player honors with 1,749 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while leading the league with 528 rushing yards. The quarterback went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, signing a free agent deal with the Detroit Lions and spending the preseason in the Motor City his rookie year.
Martinez was a team captain for the Huskers in three of his four seasons in Lincoln before finishing his collegiate career at Kansas State. As the primary starter under coach Scott Frost from 2018-2021, Martinez finished his Husker tenure as the career leader in total offensive yards (10,792), total offensive yards per game (276.7), career 300-yard total offensive games (19), career 400-yard total offensive games (5), and career 250-yard passing games (16).
The quarterback's future contract ensures that the Jets will keep Martinez on their practice squad to begin the 2025 season when camps begin later this year. The contract will not count toward the 53-man roster limit set by the NFL, but does count against the 90-man limit once the league year begins in March.
During his preseason tenure, Martinez helped lead the Jets to an unbeaten three-win run with wins over the New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders. Martinez competed with Andrew Peasley throughout the 2024 preaseon as the Jets' third-string quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor. The former Husker beat out Peasley, as the Wyoming product was waived on Aug. 27.
The Jets elevated their second-year quarterback when Rodgers was dealing with knee soreness prior to a Week Five matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London. Martinez stated in August that he felt his game emulates the former NFL MVP.
"That's part of my game," Martinez said. "I like to scramble a bit - extend plays and something Aaron (Rodgers) has continued to push with me is to keep my eyes downfield and give guys opportunities."
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.