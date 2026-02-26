Two Husker Hoop Superstars Came To NU In Vastly Different Ways
Sam Hoiberg and Britt Prince are two of the most electrifying players not only for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but for the entire nation.
Both have extremely high basketball IQs. Both have had a parent as their head coach. Both players perform at such a high level each game that they make their team and their teammates better. Need a steal, a rebound, a shot, a free throw at a critical time? Dial up Britt Prince or Sam Hoiberg. As great as these two guards are, they took much different paths on their journey to becoming super stars t Nebraska.
Let’s take a closer look at these two remarkable players.
Pathway to NU
Britt Prince: Gatorade Player of the Year and high school All American She had scholarship offers from 35 schools.
Sam Hoiberg: Was not recruited out of high school. Walked on at Nebraska.
High School
BP: Elkhorn North in Omaha
SH: Lincoln Pious X
College Status
BP: Sophomore
SH: Senior
Jersey Number:
BP: 23
SH: 1
Parent Coach
BP: Britt’s mother Ann was her high school coach.
SH: Current Husker head coach is Sam’s dad, Fred Hoiberg.
Height
BP: 5’ 11”
SH: 6’ 0”
Team Records
Women’s 17-11 (6-11 Conference) Unranked
Men’s: 24-4 (12-4) #12 AP poll
Position
BP: Guard
SH: Guard
Games Started This Season
BP: 28 of 28
SH: 28 of 28
Trademarks
BP: White headband
SH: White headband
Per Game Averages
BP: Scoring (17.5), Assists (4.3), Rebounds, (3.9), Steals (1.5), Assists/TO ratio
(4.3-#10 nationally), Minutes played (32.4), FG % (55.2), 3 PT% (48.1 ), Free Throw % (93.2)
SH: Scoring (9.5), Assists (4.6), RB (5.3), ST (2.1), Assists/TO ( 5.2-#1 nationally, Minutes (31.8), FG% (53.8), 3 PT% (38.2), FT% (73.9)
Remaining Regular Season Games
Women’s: Saturday, February 28th 1:00 pm CST Rutgers at PBA
B1G Tournament in Indianapolis March 4th
Men’s Saturday February 28 @USC 3:00, Tuesday March 3, @UCLA 10:00 pm and Sunday, March 8 Iowa 4:00 at PBA.
The women might not get an invitation to the NCAA Tournament, but if that happens, they would probably get a WNIT bid. If so, Amy Williams' team would be assusred of having at least three more games to play.
For more on Britt and Sam, here are some highlight videos of both players
As great as these players are, both have an immense passion for wining and a hatred for losing. Sam’s career at Nebraska is drawing to a close in his final season of eligibility. But lucky for Husker fans, sophomore Britt Prince has two more seasons to play.
If you’re a Husker fan, you do not want to miss out on seeing for yourself just how great Britt and Sam are.
Dan “Husker Dan” McGlynn has been writing about Husker football since 2003. His columns have appeared on HuskerMax.com as well as in several local newspapers and magazines. He has a B.A. in English from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Dan is a native Nebraskan and lives in Omaha. You may contact him at HuskerDan@cox.net.