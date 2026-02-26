Two Husker Hoop Superstars Came To NU In Vastly Different Ways

Sam Hoiberg and Britt Prince are two of the most electrifying players not only for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but for the entire nation.

Both have extremely high basketball IQs. Both have had a parent as their head coach. Both players perform at such a high level each game that they make their team and their teammates better. Need a steal, a rebound, a shot, a free throw at a critical time? Dial up Britt Prince or Sam Hoiberg. As great as these two guards are, they took much different paths on their journey to becoming super stars t Nebraska.

Let’s take a closer look at these two remarkable players.

Pathway to NU



Britt Prince: Gatorade Player of the Year and high school All American She had scholarship offers from 35 schools.



Sam Hoiberg: Was not recruited out of high school. Walked on at Nebraska.

High School



BP: Elkhorn North in Omaha

SH: Lincoln Pious X

College Status



BP: Sophomore

SH: Senior

Jersey Number:



BP: 23

SH: 1

Parent Coach



BP: Britt’s mother Ann was her high school coach.

SH: Current Husker head coach is Sam’s dad, Fred Hoiberg.

Height



BP: 5’ 11”

SH: 6’ 0”

Team Records



Women’s 17-11 (6-11 Conference) Unranked

Men’s: 24-4 (12-4) #12 AP poll

Position



BP: Guard

SH: Guard

Games Started This Season



BP: 28 of 28

SH: 28 of 28

Trademarks



BP: White headband

SH: White headband

Per Game Averages



BP: Scoring (17.5), Assists (4.3), Rebounds, (3.9), Steals (1.5), Assists/TO ratio

(4.3-#10 nationally), Minutes played (32.4), FG % (55.2), 3 PT% (48.1 ), Free Throw % (93.2)



SH: Scoring (9.5), Assists (4.6), RB (5.3), ST (2.1), Assists/TO ( 5.2-#1 nationally, Minutes (31.8), FG% (53.8), 3 PT% (38.2), FT% (73.9)

Remaining Regular Season Games



Women’s: Saturday, February 28th 1:00 pm CST Rutgers at PBA



B1G Tournament in Indianapolis March 4th



Men’s Saturday February 28 @USC 3:00, Tuesday March 3, @UCLA 10:00 pm and Sunday, March 8 Iowa 4:00 at PBA.



The women might not get an invitation to the NCAA Tournament, but if that happens, they would probably get a WNIT bid. If so, Amy Williams' team would be assusred of having at least three more games to play.

For more on Britt and Sam, here are some highlight videos of both players



As great as these players are, both have an immense passion for wining and a hatred for losing. Sam’s career at Nebraska is drawing to a close in his final season of eligibility. But lucky for Husker fans, sophomore Britt Prince has two more seasons to play.

If you’re a Husker fan, you do not want to miss out on seeing for yourself just how great Britt and Sam are.