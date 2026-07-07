It's Official: Nebraska vs. Creighton Lands on a December Saturday

Nebraska and Creighton men's basketball will square off on a Saturday for the first time since 2019 as the Huskers will travel to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, where Fred Hoiberg and his Nebrasketball squad will try and make it three straight wins against their in-state rival Creighton.

Nebraska's record vs Creighton on Saturdays



Traveling down I-80 on Saturday has not been kind the Cornhuskers. Historically the Huskers have stuggled in Omaha, they are 6-7 (3-6 since 1977). With their last win in Omaha on a Saturday coming in 1991 (90-85).



Saturday WINS (15):

1924 Omaha (25–21), 1925 Omaha (15–11), 1926 Omaha (20–15), 1979 Lincoln (64–55), 1981 Lincoln (86–46), 1982 Omaha (65–62), 1983 Lincoln (65–56), 1984 Omaha (78–73), 1985 Lincoln (71–52), 1987 Lincoln (70–65 OT), 1988 Lincoln (86–77), 1991 Omaha (90–85), 2006 Lincoln (73–61), 2008 Lincoln (54–52), 2018 Lincoln (94–75)



Saturday LOSSES (9):

1923 Omaha (24–46), 1978 Omaha (61–78), 1980 Omaha (61–66 OT), 1986 Omaha (66–78), 2002 Lincoln (73–81), 2004 Lincoln (48–50), 2007 Omaha (62–74), 2017 Omaha (65–75), 2019 Omaha (76–95)

Huskers look for mutliple 3 game win-streaks vs Jays



Lets not forget, last year the Huskers were able to secure back-to-back series wins against

Creighton. Fred Hoiberg's Huskers blew the Jays out of the water with a 71-50 win in Lincoln. What does this mean? Well, for the FIRST time since the 1990s, Nebrasketball will not only look to have three straight wins vs the Bluejays, but also 3 straight wins vs Creighton in Omaha. Nebraska has taken down Creighton on their home floor in their last two meetings with wins in 2022 (74-63) and 2024 (63-53). The Huskers will also look to tie the all-time series where CU leads 30-29.



Hoiberg vs Huss. What else has changed?



At the end of last season, Creighton's longtime headcoach Gred McDermott retired which means the Huskers will faceoff against a new headcoach for the Bluejays for the first time since the 2010-2011 season. This will be the first meeting for Fred Hoiberg's squad against the Jays' new head coach Alan Huss but lets not forget about the changes to the Nebrasetball squad. Hoiberg will look to replace the scoring and leadership from Reink Mast, Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence they had last year. Mast (20pts) and Hoibger (15pts) were the top two scorers for the Huskers when they defeated Creighton lin 2025 and will need to replace those points. Pryce Sandfort (18.1ppg in 2025-2026), Braden Frager and Cael Jacobsen should be expected to carry the torch that Mast, Hoiberg and Lawrnce had last year.

Saturday Dec. 5th: mark it on your calendars, let the in-laws know your'e busy. It'll be another fun night in Omaha for Nebrasketball fans and hopefully, not to much for Jayskers.

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