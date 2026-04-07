What Fred Hoiberg is Looking for in the Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is officially open for college men's basketball.

Coming off the best season in program history, with a 28-7 record and a Sweet 16 appearance, Nebrasketball is hopeful to keep that momentum rolling through this portal window. Here's everything coach Fred Hoiberg is looking for during this time.

Replacing Starters

"I don't think it's any secret on what we lose and what we're gonna need to replace," Hoiberg said on Monday.

Nebraska is losing two starters from the guard positions to graduation in Sam Hoiberg and Jamarques Lawrence. Those were two guys that handled a majority of the ball handling duties from the point guard spot.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guards Jamarques Lawrence and Sam Hoiberg battle for control of the ball with Vanderbilt during the second half of a second-round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

At the bigs spot, starter Rienk Mast has completed his career after helping the Huskers to a pair of NCAA Tournaments. Hoiberg called Mast "the anchor" on the defensive end, while the Dutchman was a focal point of orchestrating the offense.

"We're gonna have to replace (those three)," Hoiberg said. "Both ends. If you can get two-way players in those spots, it's very important. But when you look at our needs, that's the biggest thing, especially with what we've got returning."

Fit

While Hoiberg and Co. are focused on positional needs, particularly at the 1 and 5 spots, the bigger focus is on how any potential additions fit with the program.

"First of all, they have to fit the culture," Hoiberg said. "They have to fit with the group of guys that we're gonna have coming back."

That culture fit is important to Hoiberg, citing that it has helped with the program's rise over the past few seasons. That standard is just as important as someone who can handle the ball or grab rebounds.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg huddles with the team during a practice session ahead of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the vibes are copacetic, the game play needs to also fit.

"They have to fit the way that we want to play," Hoiberg said, adding, "we've always tweaked based on the roster."

The skill set of the players can lead to an adjustment so that the offense doesn't look 100% the same as it did in 2025-26, but Hoiberg knows the basics for what the emphasis will be next year.

"A lot of this is going to revolve around Pryce (Sandfort) and Braden (Frager) and getting Connor (Essegian) back," Hoiberg said. "But it's important to get a group that fits with those guys."

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Berke Buyuktuncel celebrates during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another layer to "fit" is the money aspect of the game today. Hoiberg said, even with an increase in resources, Nebrasketball won't be able to compete with a lot of the schools still on that front. Still, not every player is looking for the most money right away out of the transfer portal.

"If you look at this in a long-term approach, and that's what we sell, the kid has to be in the right system to their long-term potential and maximize their earning potential," Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg said the system in Lincoln is attractive.

"It was an exciting style of play (on offense). It is a defense that is a team-oriented, protecting of players. It's attractive to a lot of players," Hoiberg said.

Offensive Initiator

Nebrasketball hasn't had a pure point guard operating the offense in years. That's why the Hoiberg era began to take off when the offense began to run through high-IQ bigs like Derrick Walker and Rienk Mast.

"When you look at this year, we accomplished what we did without a pure point guard on the roster," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast drives against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Cam Manyawu during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Still, that doesn't mean he hasn't utilized such a player in the past.

"Diante Garrett (Iowa State) was a pure point guard, and he led the Big 12 in assists," Hoiberg said. "We've had guys here that have led the Big Ten in assists, but I've also had big guys that have led our team in assists if maybe we don't have that pure point guard."

Hoiberg stressed that he wants the most talent possible that fits what you want to do, and then figuring out how the offense will run, with or without a pure point guard.

"We do need help in that area," Hoiberg said. "We're gonna identify those players that we feel fit from that standpoint. But if you can get the point forward, or the hybrid type big, maybe that pure point isn't quite as important."

Retention

Conversations have been ongoing with the players eligible to return to the program. Hoiberg says the staff "feels really good about the core group of guys" that will be back next season.

"That's the biggest thing: retention," Hoiberg. "When you look at our team last year, a lot of those guys had played significant roles, were guys that were in our program, and guys that knew the culture, the standard.



"Very important that we get those guys back."

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort celebrates after a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those guys include first-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort. The program's new single-season record holder for made three-pointers was hampered late in the year by a groin injury. It turns out that he'll need sports hernia surgery this week.

"He should be back once we start our summer workouts, when we get rolling with our guys in June," Hoiberg said.

That effectively ends the thoughts of testing the NBA draft waters for Sandfort. Joining him in injury recovery are seniors looking to return for one more season, Connor Essegian and Ugnius Jaruševičius.

"(Essegian) is probably another two to three weeks from being cleared," Hoiberg said. "(Uggy) is still battling, going through the rehab process."

Major retention efforts also include Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Braden Frager and two-year starter in Lincoln Berke Büyüktuncel.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg celebrates with Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager during a first-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between Nebraska and Troy at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other Notes

This is officially a dead period until April 10, so Zoom calls are the name of the game for the first few days.

Focused on also retaining the current staff.

Excited for the addition of high school signees Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier and how they can find ways into the rotation.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.