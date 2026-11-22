When I was 13 years old in 1964 when my father bought six season tickets to the newly built south endzone for four kids; Caroline, Marilyn, David, George plus Mom and Dad. Prior to that my memories of Husker games were listening to Lyell Bremser and Jack Payne on the radio in Page, Nebraska. Us kids didn't get to go to all the games. We went to one or two each season. My first game ever in Memorial Stadium before Dad bought these tickets was the loss to Air Force in 1963. During that 62-year span since the south end zone was opened there have been a lot of great memories along with the disappointments of recent years.

The first game for the 1964 season was not the home opener against South Dakota on September 19th since the south stadium wasn't ready yet and the attendance was the previous year's capacity of 38,625. The official first game for the south stadium was the Minnesota game on September 26th, a come from behind rally against Minnesota in front of a nationally televised broadcast to inaugurate the beginning with a new record attendance of 49,769. Frank Solich and Kent McCloughan caught touchdown passes from Fred "Zippity" Duda to seal the win.

My first game in our south end zone seats was the win over South Carolina on October 10th, 1964. We lived in Page, Nebraska and we would leave at 5:00 in the morning to get to our parking space at the gas station across from the west stadium which is now where the Champions Club lies. Every game at that time was at 1:30 PM since there were very few televised games. After the game we would wait for the traffic to die down and drive home that night because a hotel room was not in the budget. One time we tried to leave earlier after an Oklahoma game and Ed Jorgensen, Dad's Mobil salesman friend, said "Carl, we are moving like a herd of turtles in whale sh*t."

We moved to Ainsworth in 1965 and I would get the opportunity to invite one or two of my friends from Ainsworth to go with us to a game. When I have attended high school reunions back in Ainsworth decades later many have told me "Your Dad took me to my first Husker game!" Dad was generous with the tickets and gave a lot of people the opportunity to see their first Husker game in person.

We moved from Ainsworth to Shenandoah, Iowa the middle of my junior year of high school in 1967. Van Brownson was a senior and the local newspaper was full of stories about his recruitment to Nebraska. I didn't see him play football in high school since we moved in February. One of his other skills was that he could shoot a basketball equally well with both hands from three point range. Van was an amazing athlete and would have played more if not due to injuries. It was interesting to find that there are just as many Husker fans in Shenandoah as there are Iowa or Iowa State fans.

After graduating from high school in 1969 I went back to Nebraska and chose Kearney State College over Lincoln due to having relatives in Kearney and I really liked the town. I still get back to Kearney at least once a year to see life long friends there. I was a student trainer on the football team so I did not make many games in Lincoln during that four year stretch. Only when Kearney football was on the road did I get to see games with Johnny Rodgers, Jerry Tagge, Rich Glover, Van Brownson, Jerry Murtaugh, Dave Humm, Vince Ferragamo, Jeff Kinney, Larry Jacobson, Bob Terrio and others from that era. The nice thing about having a Husker website is all of those guys and many others are personal friends now and I have inteviewed several of them over the years including players from the 1941 Rose Bowl. Vince Ferragamo sold my house in southern California for me. Johnny Rodgers and Jerry Murtaugh attended my mother's funeral in Shenandoah. Tom Osborne sent flowers. Those are MasterCard priceless memories.

In 1972 and 1973 I was the trainer for the North squad for the Nebraska Shrine Bowl thanks to my brother-in-law Butch Hug who was at Midland College in Fremont at the time. Butch later ran Memorial Stadium for several decades after Midland. That was the first time that I met Tom Osborne in person before he coached his first game at Nebraska. I was in the training room at Midland with Tommy "Touchdown" Heiser who had a migraine headache. Tom was there to scout the incoming recruits and spent a lot of time talking with Tommy. We did a final practice at Memorial Stadium and I remember walking around a corner and running into Rich Glover. Scared me half to death as Rich is an imposing figure. We are good friends now and I get to see him every year at the Jet Award in April. It's nice that he smiles when he sees me.

The next step in my education was getting my Master's Degree in Athletic Training from Indiana University from 1973-75. The Kearney head trainer was an Indiana graduate and steered me in that direction. During my time at Indiana I had the opportunity to work under Lee Corso and Bob Knight. I was limited to occasionally be able to watch Nebraska games during that time at my dorm or apartment when Indiana teams were on the road. The first one was the win over 10th ranked UCLA 40-13. With the addition of the north endzone the attendance grew to 74,966.

After graduating from Indiana my career path took me to become the first athletic trainer at California State College (now University), Dominquez Hills in the Los Angeles basin at a salary of $500 a month. I convinced my future wife, Donna, that we could afford to get married. She bought my sales job and we celebrated our 50th wedding last April. I was at Dominguez Hills from 1975 to 1981 and because of my athletic training duties I only managed one game every year or two. I was surprised that the LA Times listed the Nebraska games on a local radio station and found out that they were sponsored by the Californians for Nebraska Alumni Chapter. I became involved with the chapter and later became President of the chapter. One of the duties was to book a Founders Day dinner and I was fortunate to get Tom Osborne as the athletic speaker and Willa Cather's niece with the same name as the academic speaker in 2008. This Willa Cather is the niece of the real Willa Cather and also lived in California. I met her on a plane coming back from a Spring Game. I introduced myself and she said her name is Willa Cather. I said "Get out of here." She showed me her drivers license to prove it and promised to be a speaker when I asked. The Red Blazer is Bob Devaney's from the 1982 Orange Bowl. Donna still does not know how much I paid for it on eBay.

Tom Osborne, Willa Cather, David Max | David Max

I left Dominguez Hills to go to medical school at USC (NOT a Trojan fan) and started my medical career as a Physician Assistant in 1982. The first six years I worked for CIGNA Healthplan and managed at least one game a year. One of those games was the memorable last few seconds loss to Oklahoma in 1986 when Keith Jackson caught a couple of passes, one for a touchdown and the other to set up the game winning field goal. The night before I was at Misty's on Havelock and Barry Switzer and his entourage was in the private dining room upstairs. When fans learned that he was up there they started chanting "Barry, Barry" and he came out to the landing to a thunderous applause. A little while later I was in the restroom at one of the two urinals and Barry went to the second one. A drunk guy tapped Barry on the shoulder and asked for his autograph. Barry said "I'm a little busy right now." When he finished he told the drunk guy he would sign his autograph. The drunk guy didn't have a pen or paper and never got his autograph.

I left CIGNA and went to Kaiser and was able to arrange my schedule to have four day weekends so Donna and I would fly back to 3 or 4 games a year starting in 1989. For most of the 90s I enjoyed the lopsided wins and the three National Championship years. I also attended all three of those games with my mother Margaret in '94, Mom and immediate family in '95 and Donna in '97.

The night before the Washington game in 1998 ran into Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler at Misty's. They quizzed me about Lee Corso. I told them a few of my Lee Corso stories. Lee Corso is a great guy and treated me and the other student trainers well when I was at Indiana. Donna and I got to spend some time with him at the Rimington Award Show in 2016. I also introduced Donna to him when we were dating in 1975 to make an impression on her.

Lee Corso, Donna Max, David Max | Credit; David Max

In 2012 the members of the HuskerMax bulletin board got together and raised funds to have a tree planted in my parents' memory and showed it to me at the Michigan game on October 27th which we won 23-9. It is greatly appreciated and I get a picture at every home game with family, friends, other team fans and former players. Here is the tree when first planted with BBS member huskermedic who orchestrated the fundraiser.

Carl and Margaret Max Husker Tree | Credit: David Max

Donna and I went to the stadium early on Saturday to get a final picture with the tree which had grown over the years. To our dismay they had already removed the tree and the entire area was blocked off.

South Stadium Rebuild 11/21/26 | Credit: David Max

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I hope that the construction crew had the foresight to preserve our plaque at the base of the tree as well as other dedicated trees in that row. I am goint to reach out to AD Troy Dannen and ask that my parent's tree and others dedicated outside the south end zone are recognized in some form or fashion with the rebuild.

Carl and Margaret Max Tree Dedication Plaque | Credit: David Max

Here is the last photo with Donna and I under the tree. It grew a lot.

Carl and Margaret Max Husker Tree outside the south end zone | David Max

In 2013 I did a nationwide tour with Ryan Tweedy and his fiancé, now wife, Irena from Washington state to San Diego and New York City to Tampa with stops in between from August to December for his documentary film Through These Gates. Here was the November schedule. We did fund raising with Nebraska high school and booster clubs at each showing. I did make it to the Northwestern game that year with the Hail Mary pass to Jordan Westerkamp. We had a premiere showing at the Rocco Theatre in Lincoln with multiple Nebraska personalities including Milt Tenopir. On the tour we spent a weekend with the real Herbie Husker (Kent Titze) and Charlie McBride. Kent recently organized a fundraiser for Charlie and his wife Debbie who is in memory care.

Kent Titze, the real life Herbie Husker. | Credit: HuskerMax

There are other original members of what I call the "1964 Club" in our section. The most notable was Arleen Heibel. She, like my mother, was the eternal optimist when it came to Nebraska football. After her husband Melbourne passed away her daughters would come to the games with her. It was enjoyable to high five with her in the row in front of us after a score and trade emails about the games. She later moved to the handicapped section and Donna and I would head over there close to the end of a game to see her. Here is a picture with autographed photos that I got Johnny Rodgers and Tommie Frazier to personalize for her.

Donna Max, David Max, Arleen Heibel, Linda Heibel | David Max

Johnny later joined us to visit her in person at another game.

Julie Heibel, Johnny-Rodgers, Arleen Heibel | Credit-David Max

Another '64 Club member that was there and the only one in our area from start to finish were Russell & Bonnie Priefert in the row above us on the aisle. They received tickets in 1963 as an anniversary present from Norbert and Lorna Waldmeier, who were season ticket holders in the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium at the time. They loved it so much, and with the south stadium being built, they decided to become permanent season ticket holders in 1964. Little did they know, they would be the only seat holders of those two seats for the life of south stadium. No matter the weather — rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine — Russ and Bonnie traveled over 90 miles on game day Saturdays to attend Nebraska Football games and enjoyed every game. Nebraska football is very much a part of their lives and entertainment, along with the relationships they developed with people in their section, becoming friends with them through the years.

Donna and I sat in our seats for the final time at the Ohio State game on November 21st, 2026. I wrote a book titled 50 Years of Husker Memories in 2012. Now it has been 64 years since that first memory and it has been quite a ride to be a big part of 417 consecutive sellouts. The Ohio State win to break the losing streak against ranked opponents was a very emotional experience. What a fitting ending to a structure that created many memories and friendships for many people over six decades. I am fortunate and blessed to have been part of that experience.

Donna and David Max Section 17, Row 36, South End Zone | David Max

My parents, Carl and Margaret, laid the groundwork of my lifelong dedication as a Husker fan. I would like to also extend my gratitude to my wife, Donna, who has supported my passion for all of these decades along with our daughter Crystal and her generation of Husker kids. I would also like to thank the many people that have made the tailgates special; Ron French, Marlin Schroeder, Sean Binnick, and Jon Eisenhauer as well as the many former Husker players that have attended those over the years. A special thank you for all of the Husker fans and bulletin board members that have visited and supported the website for 27 years and counting. Lastly and importantly, I would like to thank my partner on HuskerMax since 1999, Joe Hudson, who is the creator of the vast majority of content posted daily since he started his Geo-Cities Nebraska page on Yahoo in 1995. He has almost single-handidly created the largest single college sports site on the internet with over 150,000 pages and links of Husker content dating back to 1890. His attention to detail has kept me and all of our many writers in line to deliver a quality product.

The 10 minute video that I took from our seat location summarizes the way this era came to a close. Looking forward to more memories wherever our seats will be located next year and in years to come. GO BIG RED!!!

If you were a season ticket holder in the south stadium since 1964 I would like to share your story as well. Please contact me at bigredmax@yahoo.com and I will share your story in future articles.

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