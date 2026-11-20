

Until I began my career covering the Huskers, I had seen more Nebraska football games from South Stadium than anywhere else in Memorial Stadium.

Going to college out of state, I made sure to buy cheap student tickets from my friends when I went home for Thanksgiving break. This meant being in the student section to see Ndamukong Suh's last home game, where the Big Red beat Kansas State to win the Big 12 North, a beatdown of Colorado the next year to end the Big 12 era at Memorial, and the first Heroes Game, a rare win over Iowa since joining the Big Ten Conference.

I sat in West Stadium for the missing-kicker formation, the North for a Minnesota win and celebration with the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy, and East in the 600 level to stare at some of the most beautiful sunsets in college football (take that, Pasadena!). But my love for seeing the Big Red in person was solidified in the South.

A view of the proposed renovations to South Stadium. | Nebraska Athletics

This Saturday, the South Stadium era that generations of Husker fans have known will come to an end. When the season is over, that portion of the stadium will come down, and renovations will take over for the next 18-plus months.

The Memories

Family and rivalries.

A common theme for Husker fans, regardless of where they sit or how many games they've been to, comes back to those two core pieces of what they think of when it comes to listing their top memories.

Remember beating Oklahoma? Justin Swanson in Lincoln does.

"As a kid in the 90s, I would periodically get to go to games during the glory years. At the time, our seats in the south endzone were in row 77, up above the student section in the southeast corner of South Stadium. I remember seeing Black 41 Flash Reverse from up there. Eric (Crouch) ran down the east sideline right into our corner when he scored. I remember hugging friends and strangers alike in that moment."

Eric Crouch hauls in the pass from Mike Stuntz. | Nebraska Athletics

"My grandpa taking me, his grandson, to a few games in '96, '97 and '98 before he passed," responded Christopher in Columbia, Missouri. "He taught me two rules: we don't boo, and we always stay to the end. My dad and I sitting in them for the 2001 Oklahoma game; Crouch ran right to us. It may be my all -time favorite moment of Husker sports and I got to do it with my dad. And this Saturday will be up there too: one last game in those seats with my dad."

For Christopher, whose parents Bruce and Deb live in Seward, Nebraska, family and South Stadium are at the core.

"It's where my family's connection to Husker football started. My dad kept that love going; it led me to my college marching band experience, where I met almost all my closest friends, and that band got me through college. That stadium and team have been one of the steadiest connections my dad and I share."

For Robb Linafelter Lincoln, who has had season tickets since 1992, the last 30-plus years have meant watching the families around him grow up.

"We started bringing our kids and now our kids and others around us are bringing their grandkids."

Colorado is a common refrain for joy for a number of Husker fans, particularly the 2024 win over Deion Sanders. Going back further, Alex Henery's 57-yarder in 2008 to take the lead with 1:43 to go is up there for Matt Callaway in Omaha.

"I thought we should punt, and couldn't believe Pelini was "wasting" a timeout we'd surely need to get the ball back. The kick was into the North end zone, so we couldn't really see if the kick was good or not for ourselves. What gave it away is when we saw our counterparts in North Stadium start jumping up and down and cheering. We knew it was good and we did the same. It's the only time I remember actually jumping up and down. Fans spontaneously hugged other fans, myself included."

Alex Henery (90) celebrates his go-ahead 57-yard field goal with TJ O'Leary (82) and Jake Wesch (37) against Colorado in 2008. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The People

This would be a common refrain for just about anywhere in the stadium, and we've heard this same thing out of the reseating process at other arenas: the people sitting around you are your family now. With the upcoming renovations and reseating, the bonds of years around each other have given this swan song of a season even more meaning.

"I feel like where we are seated is blue-collar, families, and true fans of the game," responded Jon Holub of Dodge, Nebraska. "You see kids coming to their first game. Hear stories of parents saving up or getting them through a raffle."

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"We are very sad to lose our community in South Stadium," Swanson said. "We send Christmas cards to some of the people we've sat by for the last couple decades. We've watched some terrible football. It's a special group of people."

The reputation of Husker fans being hardy comes in doubly true for those in South Stadium (more on those *issues* later). That's what Matt Borland in Lincoln witnessed time and again.

"South Stadium was special with the people and the blue-collar type of people in these seats. They work hard, they are passionate, and you get to know the people who sit around you. South Stadium will always be special to me; it is where I found my love for Husker football when I was a fourth grader, witnessing Nebraska football going 11-2 and seeing Eric Crouch win the Heisman Trophy.

"A lot of it comes down to the memories you make with people throughout the years," Callaway said. "I think what makes South Stadium so uniquely special is the extra suffering we all put up with. I got my tickets when I was 22 years old. I'm 6'3", but everyone was pretty patient with me as I learned the decorum of the stadium. In front of me was a doctor and his good friend, and a husband (military veteran) and wife. They'd had tickets since 1969. The camaraderie of everyone who got to know each other was great.



"And because the accommodations were so bad in South Stadium, you know each and every one of us season ticket holders were true blue fanatics. We love the team and being there to support them."

The Problems

Stadiums typically don't go through a renovation unless something needs to be upgraded, and no place in Memorial Stadium was more in need of an upgrade than South Stadium.

"What doesn’t make it difficult? Let's be honest, she's an old grey eyesore and nobody sat there for the comfort," Christopher said."

"I already know what old-man phrase I'm going to use for the rest of my life: 'You wouldn't last a *day* in South Stadium,'" Callaway said. "While the leg room is pretty abysmal, there are other parts of the stadium just as bad (some of the East club chairback seats are even worse). I think it was really the concourse (or lack thereof). One concourse level. The center aisle doesn't go all the way down. If you want to get to your seats, you have one mirrored pair of ramps to use, or you use the stairs in the stadium. Hawkers rarely come down because it's such a pain, and it's way worse ever since they went cashless. I always like to say that we have 2 bathrooms for 30,000 people (I don't know if that's actually true, but it feels true)."

"The difficulty of South is tied to its age," Holub said. "Not enough facilities to keep up with the modern-day demand. Accessibility to the field itself. Older folks struggle with those ramps and stairs."

"Always said I wouldn’t donate due to the fact I had to go down 85 flights of stairs to the bathroom," Linafelter said.

"The moment I realized that South Stadium was not like the rest of the stadium was during the Akron rain delay," Swanson said. "To pass the time, I walked all the way around the stadium. I was shocked to realize how stark the difference was."

Memorial Stadium during pregame for Nebraska vs. Akron in 2018. The game was halted for lightning and eventually canceled. | Nebraska Athletics

The Future

South Stadium will come down after the season, and a reseating will take place for the 2027 campaign. That will include a smaller capacity, as South Stadium won't be back up and running until 2028.

This has caused some to say they're done with being season ticket holders, but others, like Taylor Alley in Lincoln, are holding on and staying optimistic for what the next phase of Memorial Stadium will feel like.

"I hope the people that are affected by the reseat are able to come back to games. Seats are different, probably for most, but change can sometimes be for the good. "

An aerial view of the proposed renovations of Memorial Stadium from the southwest. | Nebraska Athletics

Most responders noted that the required donations for where their seats are now would go down in the reseating. They're still planning to re-up for the foreseeable future. For those who have had grandfathered tickets and weren't paying a donation, they said they will do what they need to continue buying season tickets, even in different locations.

South Stadium isn't the only part of Memorial that will get a new look. Besides fans shifting to new locations, West Stadium is being redone. When 2028 rolls around, the Old Grey Lady will have had a facelift, but it is the people inside, especially in the South Stadium, that truly bring her to life. Until then, Saturday presents one last hurrah for the memories made in one of the worst, and best, places to be on Saturdays in the fall.

"I couldn't care less about the outcome this weekend," Christopher said. "It's always been about my family and friends. But what a day it would be to send South Stadium out with a ranked win. She and the people who spent their Saturdays there deserve nothing less, and so much more."

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