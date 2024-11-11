Big Ten Teams Remain Atop College Football Polls
The Big Ten Conference Goliaths handled their business on Saturday, avoiding the national chaos that erupted in other conferences, to remain at the top of the major polls released Sunday.
No. 1 Oregon (10-0, 7-0 B1G) held their top-spot ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 after a solid 39-18 home victory over Maryland on Saturday. The Ducks had received all of the first-place votes in the AP Poll last week, and claimed all of the top-votes in both polls Sunday. Oregon has been atop the rankings since Oct. 19.
Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 B1G) climbed to the No. 2 spot in both rankings after Georgia suffered a 28-10 beating to Ole Miss Saturday. The Buckeyes' lone loss this season was to the top-rated Ducks in Eugene on Oct. 12. After a scare from unranked Nebraska in a 21-17 home win on Oct. 26, Ohio State responded with a 20-13 road win at top-ten ranked Penn State on Nov. 2. The Buckeyes dominated Purdue Saturday 45-0.
Despite the loss to Ohio State, Penn State (8-1, 5-1 B1G) remained within the top ten for another week and jumped to No. 4 in the AP rankings, while climbing to No. 5 in the Coaches poll. The largest jump for a Big Ten was Indiana (10-0, 7-0 B1G) which settled at No. 5 in the AP poll while the coaches placed the Hoosiers at No. 6. Penn State pounced on Washington to win 35-6 Saturday, while Indiana avoided a Michigan-upset in a 20-15 victory.
The Big Ten remained top-heavy however, with the four teams reamining as the only programs ranked in the top 25 for the conference. Illinois did receive votes in the coaches poll.
The SEC flexed their conference's depth with nine teams ranked in the top 25 of each poll. Texas, Tennessee, and Alabama were both rated in the top ten in both polls while Ole Miss and Georgia were voted No. 10 in the AP and Coaches poll, respectively. Texas A&M, Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina all received top 25 nods as well.
The ACC become more muddied as Miami fell to Georgia Tech dropping the Hurricanes to No. 12 in both polls. SMU (No. 13 Coaches / No. 14 AP) remains at 8-1 on the year, while Clemson (No. 16 Coaches / No. 17 AP) and Louisville (No. 24 Coaches / No. 22 AP) remain on the outside looking in for the top-spots in the conference.
The Big 12 has four teams receiving recognition, including BYU (9-0) climbing to No. 8 in the Coaches and No. 7 by the AP following their late win over Utah. Colorado continues their winning with a No. 18 spot in the AP while settling at No. 20 in the coaches ranking. Kansas State rose two spots to No. 19 by the coaches and to No. 20 in the AP. Iowa State remained in the coaches poll at No. 25 but dropped out of the AP poll.
Nebraska football has played three teams currently ranked in the top 25 with a win over Colorado back on Sept. 7. The Huskers fell to Ohio State and Indiana in October. The Big Red will face two opponents in their final three weeks that were once featured in the polls but are currently unranked at USC on Nov. 16 and at Iowa on Black Friday.
MORE: Record-Breaking Crowds Show Nebraska Volleyball is Must-See at Any Venue
MORE: Nebraska Football DB Syncere Safeeullah Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: USC Opens as Home Favorites Over Nebraska Football in Early Betting Lines
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Caps Pacific Northwest Swing with Washington Sweep
MORE: Big Ten Football Week 11 Capsules
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.