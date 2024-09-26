All Huskers

‘A Lot of Game-Time Decisions’ Will Shape Nebraska’s Lineup vs. Purdue

Head coach Matt Rhule says redshirt freshman Gunnar Gottula will get the start Saturday at left tackle for the Huskers.

Joe Hudson

Gunnar Gottula will start at left tackle Saturday for Nebraska against Purdue, and cornerback Tommi Hill will be a game-time decision.

Those were two of the personnel updates from Husker head football coach Matt Rhule as he met with reporters Thursday for the final time before the team's trip to West Lafayette, Ind.

An injury to Turner Corcoran during the first quarter of Nebraska's overtime loss to Illinois last week led to the move up by Gottula. The redshirt freshman from Lincoln finished the game in Corcoran's place.

Hill had to leave the Illinois game because of severe heel pain from an inflammation of the plantar fascia, and he was relieved by USC transfer Ceyair Wright.

"If you get to the game and if he can go, great," Rhule said of Hill. "If he can't, then Ceyair proved that he's a starting-level corner in the Big Ten."

Hill isn't the only Husker whose status was up in the air 48 hours before kickoff. Without naming names, Rhule said: "We're going to do some things full speed tomorrow and see where some of those guys are. ... A lot of game-time decisions."

John Hohl again will handle the placekicking as Tristan Alvano continues to work his way back from a groin injury. Rhule said Hohl has "bounced back really well" after missing a 39-yard field goal that would have given the Huskers the lead with three minutes left in the Illinois game.

Joe Hudson

JOE HUDSON

Joe Hudson has operated a Husker-related website since 1995 and joined forces with David Max to form HuskerPedia (later renamed HuskerMax) in 1999. It began as a hobby during his 35 years as a newspaper editor and reporter, a career that included stints at the Lincoln Star, Omaha World-Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and Denver Post. In Denver, Joe was chief of the copy desk during his final 16 years at the Post. He is proud to have been involved in Pulitzer Prize-winning projects in both Philadelphia and Denver. Joe has been a Nebraska football fan since the mid-1960s during his childhood in Omaha. He earned his bachelor of arts degree in journalism and economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He resides a few freeway exits north of Colorado Springs and enjoys bicycling and walking his dogs in his spare time. You can reach him at joeroyhud@outlook.com.

