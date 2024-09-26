‘A Lot of Game-Time Decisions’ Will Shape Nebraska’s Lineup vs. Purdue
Gunnar Gottula will start at left tackle Saturday for Nebraska against Purdue, and cornerback Tommi Hill will be a game-time decision.
Those were two of the personnel updates from Husker head football coach Matt Rhule as he met with reporters Thursday for the final time before the team's trip to West Lafayette, Ind.
An injury to Turner Corcoran during the first quarter of Nebraska's overtime loss to Illinois last week led to the move up by Gottula. The redshirt freshman from Lincoln finished the game in Corcoran's place.
Hill had to leave the Illinois game because of severe heel pain from an inflammation of the plantar fascia, and he was relieved by USC transfer Ceyair Wright.
"If you get to the game and if he can go, great," Rhule said of Hill. "If he can't, then Ceyair proved that he's a starting-level corner in the Big Ten."
Hill isn't the only Husker whose status was up in the air 48 hours before kickoff. Without naming names, Rhule said: "We're going to do some things full speed tomorrow and see where some of those guys are. ... A lot of game-time decisions."
John Hohl again will handle the placekicking as Tristan Alvano continues to work his way back from a groin injury. Rhule said Hohl has "bounced back really well" after missing a 39-yard field goal that would have given the Huskers the lead with three minutes left in the Illinois game.
More details from Thursday's press conference can be found in the links below. Refresh this page for the latest updates. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More info
- Depth charts: NEB | PUR
- Stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- Purdue game page on HuskerMax
- KLIN/HuskerMax practice reports (video)
- 2024 NU roster
- 2024 NU media guide
