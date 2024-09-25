All Huskers

McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 4

Matt McMaster has released his latest set of Big Ten Football Power Rankings.

Matt McMaster

Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) jogs to the line in the first half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa.
Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) jogs to the line in the first half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa.
In this story:

18. Northwestern (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 16]

I thought this team couldn’t get worse from quarterback Mike Wright’s performance against Duke; boy was I wrong. His replacement, Jack Lausch, threw for 53 yards and two interceptions on 8-of-27 passing. The shame is that the Cats have a good run game and an even better defense. They undoubtedly have the worst QB situation among Power 4 teams and may not win another game because of it.

17. UCLA (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 18]

Bruins Quarterback Ethan Garbers 4 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 20
Bruins Quarterback Ethan Garbers 4 as the LSU Tigers take on UCLA at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

UCLA put up a fight against LSU. It was a tie game after the first half and a touchdown game going into the fourth quarter, but LSU just wore down on the Bruins, pulling away in the final period. Still a loss, but a step in the right direction in terms of play for UCLA.

16. Purdue (1-2, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 17]

Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA: Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

Purdue is bad, and we are getting to the point where there might be very few, if any, redeeming qualities about this team.

15. Minnesota (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 12]

Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the firs
Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) throws a touchdown pass to tight end Jameson Geers (86) during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Gophers got physically dominated by Iowa. Enough said.

14. Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 15]

Wisconsin Badgers C.J. Williams (4) and Tawee Walker (3) headbutt at the end of a timeout during the game at Camp Randall Sta
Wisconsin Badgers C.J. Williams (4) and Tawee Walker (3) headbutt at the end of a timeout during the game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

The door is still open for Tyler Van Dyke to return later this year after undergoing ACL surgery, but running an Air Raid offense with a backup quarterback is a thing of nightmares for any coach. Especially when his first start will be against a really good USC squad.

13. Maryland (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 13]

Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) after scoring a touchdown
Sep 21, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA: Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Tai Felton (10) celebrates with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Villanova Wildcats during the third quarter at SECU Stadium.

A good performance from the Terrapins this weekend. I’m highly interested in their matchup against Indiana this Saturday.

12. Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 10]

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) d
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA: Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the second half at Alumni Stadium.

The Spartans playing a competitive game on the road won’t knock them too far back in the rankings. Boston College is a very good football team that just made the big plays down the stretch. One concern I have is MSU’s run defense. Boston College running backs racked up 152 yards on 24 carries. With the string of high-level backs this team will face in the future, this must get better.

11. Washington (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 14]

Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) rushes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Alas
Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA: Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) rushes against the Northwestern Wildcats during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

Great bounce-back win for the Huskies. They dominated every aspect of the game against Northwestern and look to take that momentum into what will be a very tough and physical matchup against Rutgers.

10. Indiana (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 11]

Indiana's Ty Son Lawton (17) celebrates a touchdown during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on
Indiana's Ty Son Lawton (17) celebrates a touchdown during the Indiana versus Charlotte football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

I caught a lot of this game during the 11 a.m. slate. Kurtis Rourke is a legit quarterback, He was 16-for-20 passing, with 258 yards and one touchdown in the team's dominant win over Charlotte. Rourke is big and athletic, and he boasts an impressive arm. If he were Iowa's quarterback, the Hawkeyes would be ranked in every poll.

9. Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 9]

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale
Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA: Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) and defensive lineman Yahya Black (94) celebrate with the Floyd of Rosedale trophy after the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium.

It’s a good win for the Hawkeyes but I just can’t buy into this team. Kaleb Brown is a great running back - he leads the nation in rushing - but Cade McNamara threw for just 62 yards in the victory over Minnesota. Until the quarterback play gets better, I can’t mark Iowa as being legit contenders for anything this season.

8. Nebraska (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 5]

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) runs after a catch against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavie
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) runs after a catch against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (14) and defensive back Terrance Brooks (8) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

A tough loss against a really good opponent. Despite falling out of the AP Top 25, the Huskers still received votes, which is appropriate. Nebraska is a good team, but the problem is still the same despite the program's resurgence under head coach Matt Rhule: they can’t close. NU had ample opportunity to secure a win but failed at every step. The Cornhuskers enter their contest against Purdue as 10-point favorites. I expect Nebraska to cover, but a letdown on the road could derail the season after such an electric start.

7. Rutgers (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 7]

Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarte
Sep 21, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA: Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.

The Scarlet Knights looked good in their win against the Hokies, playing the tough brand of football we are accustomed to seeing from them. Despite nearly letting the game slip from them in the fourth quarter, coach Greg Schiano’s group buckled down and got the job done. Athan Kaliakmanis might be the most improved college football player in the country. Rutgers simply does not start the season 3-0 without his level of play.

6. Illinois (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 8]

Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) and defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrate after an interceptio
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA: Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Torrie Cox Jr. (5) and defensive back Miles Scott (10) celebrate after an interception in the end zone against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.

It was one hell of a win for Bret Bielema’s group on Friday. The Illini went to one of the toughest places to play in the country and defeated a resurrected and inspired Nebraska football team at their own game. They dominated the line of scrimmage, ran the ball at will in the second half and clawed out a gritty overtime victory. Unfortunately for Illinois, they won’t have much time to celebrate as they go to an even tougher place to win football games, Happy Valley, and take on a Penn State team primed to finally get over the hump. The Illini will be major underdogs heading into that contest but have an opportunity to elevate themselves from the most surprising team in the Big Ten to the most surprising team in the country.

5. USC (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) [Last Week: 2]

USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michi
USC quarterback Miller Moss (7) makes a pass against Michigan defensive end Derrick Moore (8) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.

Despite the loss to Michigan, I was still impressed by the Trojans. They got punched in the mouth in the first half but regrouped in the locker room and took control in the second. A costly pick six and questionable play calling in crunch time by Lincoln Riley allowed a win to slip away against the defending national champs.

4. Michigan (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 6]

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a stop in the second half against the USC Trojans at Mich
Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA: Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates a stop in the second half against the USC Trojans at Michigan Stadium.

The team we saw in the first half against USC is the Michigan football team we’ve been accustomed to over the last half decade. They were physical on offense, fast to the ball on defense, and played with a contagious energy that could not be matched. In the second half, we saw the Wolverines that got run out of their own building against Texas. But superhuman performances from cornerback Will Johnson and running back Kalel Mullings secured a victory against the Trojans

3. Oregon (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 4]

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for an opening during the second half of the annual rivalry game against th
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks for an opening during the second half of the annual rivalry game against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

After a week off, Oregon should have no problem continuing its winning streak when the Ducks face off against the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks enter the contest a 24-point favorite.

2. Penn State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 3]

Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) jogs to the line in the first half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Sa
Penn State wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) jogs to the line in the first half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa.

Drew Allar and Nic Singleton proved once again why they are the best QB-RB duo in the Big Ten. The two combined for 390 yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions' win against Kent State. PSU will play its first ranked opponent of the season when the red-hot Illinois Illini visit Happy Valley this week.

1. Ohio State (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) [Last Week: 1]

The Ohio State Buckeyes do “quick cals” before an NCAA Division I football game against the Marshall University Thundering He
Sept. 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA: The Ohio State Buckeyes do "quick cals" before an NCAA Division I football game against the Marshall University Thundering Herd at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

It’s hard to evaluate OSU because the Buckeyes haven’t played real competition three games into the season. but they’ve been absolutely dominant to begin the year. They travel to Michigan State this weekend.

Matt McMaster

MATT MCMASTER

Matt McMaster grew up as a die-hard Cubs, Blackhawks, Bears, and Bulls fan in Skokie, Illinois. Matt's passion for sports led him to a career in broadcasting, where he began announcing high school sports when he was 16. Matt continued to pursue broadcasting by earning an undergraduate degree in broadcasting and sports media at the University of Nebraska. During Matt's final two years of school, he covered the Cornhusker football with Husker Max and hosted his weekend radio show, "The Husker Hour." Matt has now graduated from UNL and is excited to continue to create content with Huskermax!

