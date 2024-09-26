Carriker Chronicles: Purdue-Nebraska Football Prediction & Christian Jones Interview
Adam Carriker was thrown a last-minute curveball for this show and Christian Jones joins the Carriker Chronicles! This may be one of the more entertaining episodes yet. Adam has a lot of stuff he wants to share with the people. He also gives his Preview & Prediction for Nebraska vs. Purdue. The top commit in Nebraska's 2025 class discusses Matt Rhule's approach/program, Tony White as a defensive coordinator and his goals once he moves to Lincoln, including wanting to be a first-round draft pick!
Watch the show right here, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
