Adam Carriker Breaks Down the Transfer Portal for Quarterbacks

Adam Carriker goes through 10 Potential Quarterback options that Nebraska could pursue this off-season. All 10 of these guys will find new landing spots in new homes and will be paid a lot of money. Some will be paid more than others, some have higher up sides, some have lower floors, some more proven than others, and some are more talented than others, but they would all be potentially really good fits here at the University of Nebraska. Before Adam dives into those 10, he talks about a couple of key things the approach that Matt Rhule and Dana Holgorsen take to finding a transport portal. First off, are they looking for a big-time quarterback which would also require big-time compensation? Are they looking for a really good quarterback that could come in and start, but would also allow them to spend more money elsewhere on other positions on the team? Or are they looking for a quarterback they can bring in to have a legit quarterback battle with TJ Lateef, which wouldn’t cost quite as much money, maybe not have as much certainty when it comes to the quarterback position, but would allow them to spend a lot more money other places on the team?



Adam dives into what may be the best fit for the Huskers and the best approach as well. Then he discusses the type of fit and/or the type of player Nebraska needs to go after. Dana Holgorsen references going after the best player available whether that’s a pocket quarterback or someone who’s mobile. Then Holgorsen did say having someone who can move around would be a bonus. Nebraska needs to figure out just who they are and just what they want to be on offense. In other words, they need to find a freaking identity! Because you can obviously go get the best available, but if it doesn’t fit with who you are on offense, then it’s not gonna work, which may have been one of the major problems with Dylan Raiola.



If you look at Nebraska’s young quarterbacks, TJ Lateef and Trae Taylor, their skill sets are very different from Raiola’s. Nebraska needs to figure out who they are right now and who they want to build towards being in the future, and then go get someone who is going to fit their identity, whatever that will look like! Adam even gives the example of Tommie Frazier and Danny Wuerffel from the 90s. Danny Wuerffel won a national championship and the Heisman trophy, but he would not have been a very good fit in Nebraska’s option offense.



Meanwhile, Tommie Frazier is one of the greatest college football players ever, and he actually wouldn’t have been the worst fit in the world for Steve Spurrier's old fun and gun offense, but that would not apply to his strengths. Then Adam proceeds to go through 10 quarterbacks that stick out to him. Admittedly, the first three that he goes through quickly because while they’re insanely talented, he does not believe they would be worth the money or the risk that would come along with them. He does briefly discuss Brendan Sorsby, who would be his number one quarterback out of the portal, but it seems like Sorsby is going to Texas Tech. Worst case scenario, he might go back to Indiana, but probably he’ll be at Red Raider next year.



Adam then goes through seven quarterbacks who would all be good options admittedly, three of those quarterbacks have insanely high ceilings, and also a low floor. In other words, they’re insanely talented, but just not proven or have a ton of experience yet. Then at the end of the show, Adam gives his top four quarterbacks that he believes could be potential home runs if Nebraska was to bring them in. There is a bonus of two wildcard quarterbacks as well Adam mentions before the show ends. Also Carriker catches up briefly on Nebraska Basketball news, Emmett Johnson updates and a major announcement by Bud Crawford.



This is a Carriker Chronicles you won’t want to miss! Go Big Red and remember to Throw The Bones!

