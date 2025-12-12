Nebraska Emerges as a Possible Landing Spot for UConn Star Running Back

After a breakout campaign at UConn where he rushed for 1,132 yards and 14 touchdowns, Cam Edwards has entered the transfer portal in search of his next opportunity. The Huskies’ starting running back is now emerging as a possible landing spot for the Cornhuskers. A storyline that adds intrigue to one of the portal’s most productive backs this cycle.

Named a preseason candidate for the 2025 Doak Walker Award and selected to the Shrine Bowl 1000, Edwards delivered a standout redshirt junior season at UConn. He played in all 12 games and became the program’s first running back since 2019 to surpass 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Edwards showcased his explosiveness with a season-long 73-yard run against Central Connecticut and posted multiple dominant performances, including 194 yards and two scores versus Ball State, 165 yards and two touchdowns against Air Force, 116 yards and two touchdowns against Delaware, and 101 yards with two touchdowns at Florida Atlantic this past season. He also contributed in the passing game, hauling in 19 receptions for 187 yards and a touchdown, cementing his role as UConn’s most versatile offensive weapon.

Played for EJ Barthel at UConn https://t.co/Ocut1N7hIR — Tim Verghese (@TimVerghese) December 11, 2025

Edwards’ connection to Nebraska runs deeper than just transfer speculation. He previously played under running backs coach EJ Barthel during Barthel’s tenure at UConn (2022). That relationship helped shape Edwards’ development, as Barthel was instrumental in guiding the Huskies’ ground game and maximizing Edwards’ potential as a feature back.

With Edwards now in the transfer portal, the familiarity and trust built with Barthel could make Nebraska an especially appealing destination, giving the Cornhuskers a proven playmaker who already understands Barthel’s coaching style and expectations.

Nebraska, under Matt Rhule, has built its offensive identity around a physical, run-first approach, and Edwards’ skill set meshes seamlessly with that philosophy. His proven ability to shoulder a heavy workload makes him an ideal fit for a system that values toughness, consistency, and the ability to grind out yards between the tackles.

Nebraska has leaned on Emmett Johnson, and with his departure to the NFL Draft, the Huskers can be searching for veteran experience. Edwards offers proven 1,000-yard production that could immediately elevate the unit. Whether stepping in as a feature back or sharing carries, he would still be the most experienced option available. His 14 rushing touchdowns in 2025 highlight his red-zone efficiency, making him a reliable finisher inside the 20.

Huskies running back Cam Edwards (0) runs for a touchdown against the Air Force Falcons in the second half at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Edwards fits Nebraska as a ready-made workhorse who can elevate the run game, provide leadership, and seamlessly integrate thanks to his Barthel connection. He’s the type of transfer who could immediately stabilize and energize the Cornhuskers’ offense.

Edwards demonstrates a well-rounded approach as a ball carrier, combining vision and patience to press the line, wait for blocks to develop, and cut decisively into open lanes. He shows a quick burst through gaps, and while he may not possess elite top-end speed, his acceleration is enough to generate chunk plays. Edwards maintains excellent balance, absorbing contact while keeping his legs churning to finish runs with authority. His ability to handle a heavy workload underscores his durability and readiness to serve as a feature back.

Edwards’ entry into the transfer portal adds another layer of intrigue to Nebraska’s recruiting picture. With a proven resume, red zone efficiency, and a trusted connection, Edwards represents more than just depth. He’s a potential difference-maker who could immediately elevate the Cornhuskers’ backfield. As Nebraska continues to build its identity under Rhule, the addition of a player like Edwards would signal both stability and star power in the run game.

