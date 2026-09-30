Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football vs. Maryland Preview & Prediction

In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s matchup with Maryland and what the Huskers need to do to keep building momentum in Big Ten play. With the game coming during homecoming, Carriker starts by looking at the history between the two programs and where each team stands heading into the matchup.

A major part of the show focuses on Nebraska’s offense and the balance it has shown this season. Anthony Colandrea continues to be a major part of that attack, both through the air and with his ability to make plays with his legs. Carriker also takes a closer look at Nebraska’s receiving options and players who could be asked to step up, including Luke Lindenmeyer, Nyziah Hunter and Quinn Clark. Just as important, Nebraska has done a good job protecting the football, and Carriker explains why that must continue against Maryland.

Defensively, Carriker looks at the job Rob Aurich has done with the Blackshirts. Nebraska is coming off a strong pass-rush performance that included six sacks against Michigan State, and getting pressure will again be a major part of the game plan. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has the ability to make plays when given time, making Nebraska’s pass rush one of the biggest factors in this matchup.

Carriker also compares the two teams statistically and points out areas that could matter most on Saturday. Special teams is one of them, especially with Maryland struggling in that phase. He also looks back at Maryland’s loss to UCLA and asks how the Terrapins will respond after a rough performance.

For Nebraska, the bigger question goes beyond one matchup. Have the Huskers reached the point where they can consistently put away teams they are expected to beat? Carriker believes Nebraska cannot afford to look ahead or let Maryland hang around. A fast start could change the entire feel of the game, while a close score at halftime could give the Terrapins confidence.

Carriker finishes with four keys for Nebraska: establish the run, pressure Washington, protect the football and start fast. He then gives his official prediction of Nebraska 34, Maryland 17.

The episode wraps up with fan questions and a bigger discussion about Nebraska’s growth, maturity and ability to play a complete game from start to finish. Carriker wants to see the Huskers handle business, stay focused and show they are ready to take another step forward in conference play.

Program sequence

0:00 — Intro

— Intro 0:36 — Nebraska vs. Maryland Preview

— Nebraska vs. Maryland Preview 1:27 — Homecoming Matchup

— Homecoming Matchup 2:27 — How Maryland Responds After UCLA

— How Maryland Responds After UCLA 3:13 — Nebraska-Maryland Series History

— Nebraska-Maryland Series History 5:39 — Matt Rhule’s Progress at Nebraska

— Matt Rhule’s Progress at Nebraska 6:10 — Nebraska’s Balanced Offense

— Nebraska’s Balanced Offense 7:28 — Anthony Colandrea Breakdown

— Anthony Colandrea Breakdown 8:15 — Huskers Defense

— Huskers Defense 11:10 — Nebraska’s Pass Rush

— Nebraska’s Pass Rush 12:03 — Protecting the Football

— Protecting the Football 13:10 — Nebraska Receivers

— Nebraska Receivers 14:19 — Who Needs to Step Up?

— Who Needs to Step Up? 15:00 — Rob Aurich’s Defense

— Rob Aurich’s Defense 16:20 — Breaking Down Maryland

— Breaking Down Maryland 17:00 — Maryland QB Malik Washington

— Maryland QB Malik Washington 17:50 — Nebraska vs. Maryland Stat Comparison

— Nebraska vs. Maryland Stat Comparison 18:40 — Maryland Special Teams Concerns

— Maryland Special Teams Concerns 20:52 — Nebraska-Maryland History

— Nebraska-Maryland History 22:02 — Is Nebraska Mature Enough?

— Is Nebraska Mature Enough? 22:22 — Which Maryland Team Shows Up?

— Which Maryland Team Shows Up? 23:20 — Can Nebraska Put Maryland Away?

— Can Nebraska Put Maryland Away? 24:30 — Key #1: Establish the Run

— Key #1: Establish the Run 24:54 — Key #2: Pressure Washington

— Key #2: Pressure Washington 25:08 — Key #3: Protect the Ball

— Key #3: Protect the Ball 25:22 — Key #4: Start Fast

— Key #4: Start Fast 25:41 — How Adam Sees the Game Playing Out

— How Adam Sees the Game Playing Out 26:20 — Official Score Prediction

— Official Score Prediction 26:57 — Fan Questions

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