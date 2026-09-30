Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football vs. Maryland Preview & Prediction
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In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down Nebraska’s matchup with Maryland and what the Huskers need to do to keep building momentum in Big Ten play. With the game coming during homecoming, Carriker starts by looking at the history between the two programs and where each team stands heading into the matchup.
A major part of the show focuses on Nebraska’s offense and the balance it has shown this season. Anthony Colandrea continues to be a major part of that attack, both through the air and with his ability to make plays with his legs. Carriker also takes a closer look at Nebraska’s receiving options and players who could be asked to step up, including Luke Lindenmeyer, Nyziah Hunter and Quinn Clark. Just as important, Nebraska has done a good job protecting the football, and Carriker explains why that must continue against Maryland.
Defensively, Carriker looks at the job Rob Aurich has done with the Blackshirts. Nebraska is coming off a strong pass-rush performance that included six sacks against Michigan State, and getting pressure will again be a major part of the game plan. Maryland quarterback Malik Washington has the ability to make plays when given time, making Nebraska’s pass rush one of the biggest factors in this matchup.
Carriker also compares the two teams statistically and points out areas that could matter most on Saturday. Special teams is one of them, especially with Maryland struggling in that phase. He also looks back at Maryland’s loss to UCLA and asks how the Terrapins will respond after a rough performance.
For Nebraska, the bigger question goes beyond one matchup. Have the Huskers reached the point where they can consistently put away teams they are expected to beat? Carriker believes Nebraska cannot afford to look ahead or let Maryland hang around. A fast start could change the entire feel of the game, while a close score at halftime could give the Terrapins confidence.
Carriker finishes with four keys for Nebraska: establish the run, pressure Washington, protect the football and start fast. He then gives his official prediction of Nebraska 34, Maryland 17.
The episode wraps up with fan questions and a bigger discussion about Nebraska’s growth, maturity and ability to play a complete game from start to finish. Carriker wants to see the Huskers handle business, stay focused and show they are ready to take another step forward in conference play.
Program sequence
- 0:00 — Intro
- 0:36 — Nebraska vs. Maryland Preview
- 1:27 — Homecoming Matchup
- 2:27 — How Maryland Responds After UCLA
- 3:13 — Nebraska-Maryland Series History
- 5:39 — Matt Rhule’s Progress at Nebraska
- 6:10 — Nebraska’s Balanced Offense
- 7:28 — Anthony Colandrea Breakdown
- 8:15 — Huskers Defense
- 11:10 — Nebraska’s Pass Rush
- 12:03 — Protecting the Football
- 13:10 — Nebraska Receivers
- 14:19 — Who Needs to Step Up?
- 15:00 — Rob Aurich’s Defense
- 16:20 — Breaking Down Maryland
- 17:00 — Maryland QB Malik Washington
- 17:50 — Nebraska vs. Maryland Stat Comparison
- 18:40 — Maryland Special Teams Concerns
- 20:52 — Nebraska-Maryland History
- 22:02 — Is Nebraska Mature Enough?
- 22:22 — Which Maryland Team Shows Up?
- 23:20 — Can Nebraska Put Maryland Away?
- 24:30 — Key #1: Establish the Run
- 24:54 — Key #2: Pressure Washington
- 25:08 — Key #3: Protect the Ball
- 25:22 — Key #4: Start Fast
- 25:41 — How Adam Sees the Game Playing Out
- 26:20 — Official Score Prediction
- 26:57 — Fan Questions
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94