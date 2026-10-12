Is Nebraska Football Truly Better or Not? Honest Grades from Adam Carriker

Is Nebraska football actually getting better under Matt Rhule, or are the Huskers still finding ways to lose games they should win? Adam Carriker tackles that question after Nebraska's heartbreaking loss to Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers. The Huskers gave one of the best teams in college football everything they could handle, but another missed opportunity has fans wondering when moral victories will turn into actual wins.

Anthony Colandrea and the Nebraska offense came out ready to play. The Huskers moved the football, established the running game, and showed they could compete with Indiana. Nebraska controlled much of the first half and looked like a team ready to pull off a major upset. However, Indiana made adjustments, especially defensively, and the Huskers struggled to finish drives and take advantage of scoring opportunities.

Carriker breaks down what went right, what went wrong, and whether Matt Rhule was outcoached by Curt Cignetti. He also looks at Sean Callahan's comments, PFF numbers, and statistics that suggest Nebraska had every opportunity to win this football game.

One of the biggest positives was Nebraska's defensive line. The Huskers held their own up front, showed improvement against the run, and had young players step up when needed. Nebraska also showed more offensive weapons than in previous seasons. But limiting big plays and executing in the red zone remain major concerns.

Carriker gives his honest grades for the Huskers, including high marks for their fast start, running the football, stopping the run, and playing with pride. However, the grades aren't all pretty. Limiting explosive plays earns a C-, red zone performance gets a C+, and finishing the game receives an incomplete.

The bigger question is whether Nebraska fans should feel encouraged or frustrated. The Huskers are 5-1 and have shown real improvement, but Matt Rhule still needs that signature victory. Playing well against great teams only means so much when the final result is another loss.

Now Nebraska turns its attention to Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Can the Huskers build on the positives from Indiana, make the necessary adjustments, and finally beat a top opponent?

Carriker discusses what Nebraska must improve, why the Huskers are closer than some fans believe, and whether this team is ready to take the next step. Nebraska has proven it can compete. Now it's time to prove it can win.

Program sequence

0:00 — Intro

— Intro 0:48 — Nebraska vs. Oregon's Late Start Time

— Nebraska vs. Oregon's Late Start Time 2:00 — Nebraska Is Better & Honest Grades Ahead

— Nebraska Is Better & Honest Grades Ahead 3:21 — Huskers Came Ready to Play!

— Huskers Came Ready to Play! 5:39 — What Can Nebraska Learn From Indiana?

— What Can Nebraska Learn From Indiana? 6:30 — Husker Fans React to the Loss

— Husker Fans React to the Loss 7:57 — Matt Rhule, Curt Cignetti & Indiana's Adjustments

— Matt Rhule, Curt Cignetti & Indiana's Adjustments 13:08 — Did Matt Rhule Get Out Coached?

— Did Matt Rhule Get Out Coached? 13:52 — Sean Callahan's Tweets & PFF Numbers

— Sean Callahan's Tweets & PFF Numbers 15:11 — Nebraska Should Have Beaten Indiana!

— Nebraska Should Have Beaten Indiana! 16:38 — Super Chat: Question for Adam

— Super Chat: Question for Adam 17:56 — NEVER GIVE UP!

— NEVER GIVE UP! 18:37 — Nebraska & Oregon Looking for a Big Win

— Nebraska & Oregon Looking for a Big Win 19:56 — Nebraska's Defensive Line Stepped Up

— Nebraska's Defensive Line Stepped Up 20:53 — Why Nebraska Football Is Better This Year

— Why Nebraska Football Is Better This Year 22:01 — Nebraska Competes but Can't Finish

— Nebraska Competes but Can't Finish 23:54 — Can Nebraska Compete With Anyone?

— Can Nebraska Compete With Anyone? 24:15 — Matt Rhule Needs a Signature Win

— Matt Rhule Needs a Signature Win 25:49 — Grading the Huskers!

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following us on Twitter/X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.