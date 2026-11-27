In his gut reaction on the Carriker Chronicles, Adam Carriker breaks down how Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes took control of another game against Matt Rhule’s Huskers. Nebraska had a chance to take the lead, missed it, and looked worse as the game went on. By the end it was 31-7, and the same question Husker fans have been asking for years was back on the table. When is Nebraska going to figure out Iowa?

Carriker starts with a pair of numbers that tell the story. Iowa has outscored Nebraska 71-23 over the last two meetings. That’s an average of 35.5 points allowed per game. Adam also responds to a fan’s comment about looking at Nebraska through scarlet-colored glasses. Anybody who thought he was going to sugarcoat this one got their answer pretty quickly. In Adam’s words, Nebraska got outcoached and outplayed.

There were chances early. Nebraska had an opportunity to take the lead after an Iowa mistake and couldn’t cash in. Carriker looks at how Iowa adjusted to Anthony Colandrea, who never really got his legs going, and asks why Nebraska didn’t find more ways to use his mobility. The Huskers needed more from an offense that included Colandrea and Jamal Rule, especially once Iowa started pulling away. Adam also questions Rhule’s timeout decisions and the lack of urgency he saw as the game slipped away.

On defense, Hank Brown ran for three touchdowns. Adam points to one Iowa scoring play with three missed tackles. That’s the kind of play that makes this loss so frustrating. Nebraska had multiple chances to get a guy on the ground, and Iowa still ended up in the end zone. You can talk about the game plan all day, but somebody has to make that tackle.

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Carriker calls it the “alley cat mindset.” Fight, claw, and scratch for everything you get. Iowa played that way for four quarters. Nebraska traded punches for a while, but once the Hawkeyes got rolling, the Huskers never found an answer and couldn’t punch back.



Carriker also brings up a concern that goes beyond this game. When Rhule’s teams fall behind by a lot, how often do they make it a game again?

That brings the conversation to year four. Adam sees a better roster and an improved team, yet the Iowa result still looks painfully familiar. He expects Rhule to be Nebraska’s head coach going forward, and he puts the question directly to Husker fans. Have we hit Matt Rhule’s ceiling, or can Nebraska take the next step?

Husker fans have heard enough explanations. They want to see a team that plays with urgency for four quarters, tackles when it matters, and makes Iowa pay when it gets an opening. Nebraska owes its fans a better showing than 31-7.

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