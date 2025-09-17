Carriker Chronicles: David Pollack on Nebraska Earning Respect
Pollack is a CFB Hall of Famer, former NFL linebacker and first-round draft pick who’s been a part of the national media (including ESPN) for 12 years. Pollack breaks down Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s approach, quarterback Dylan Raiola’s strengths and weaknesses, Nebraska’s run defense, and David’s personal relationship with Husker special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. Adam and David debate the Huskers earning respect against Michigan!
Hit the play button is below to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Pollack starts out the interview talking about how Nebraska is viewed as a “good team” but “not a threat.” Pollack dives into the details of how Matt Rhule likes to build his football programs and what fans can expect from Nebraska football the rest of the season -- starting with whether Pollack believes Nebraska will beat Michigan, what happens if they do beat the Wolverines and what happens if they lose.
Pollack breaks down Dylan Raiola’s strengths and his weaknesses as well. Then David and Adam compare the quarterback battle between Bryce Underwood and Dylan Riola, which features the No. 1 overall recruit in the entire country last year versus the No. 7 overall recruit in the entire country two years ago. Both of these quarterbacks were highly recruited five stars coming out of high school who are both now being paid millions of dollars.
Pollack shares some funny stories about Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen and how he likes to drink 25 Red Bulls every day, how Holgorsen is a part of the run-and-shoot offense, but Pollack jokes he was kicked out because he actually likes to run the football too much.
Pollack breaks down how Nebraska will be able to limit Michigan’s ground game. Then Adam and David discuss Pollack’s personal relationship with Mike Ekeler and why Ekeler is one of Pollack’s favorite people ever!
To round everything out, Adam and David break down what it would mean for Nebraska to beat Michigan (hint, the Huskers would be a playoff contender and a serious threat at that point!) Beyond the Wolverines’ run game, Pollack talks about what else Michigan does really well, why the nation still views them as such a good football team, despite having a true freshman quarterback and not having their head coach for this game.
There are certain things Michigan does really well that Pollack trusts. Adam and David are both curious to see if Nebraska can prove they can do some of those same things themselves Saturday against a legit opponent. Then they discuss what happens if Nebraska loses to Michigan. Pollack gives his official score prediction for the game and then explains why, how and if Nebraska will earn respect nationally.
