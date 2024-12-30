Carriker Chronicles: Final Grades for Matt Rhule & Nebraska's 2024 Season
Adam says the mess on special teams must be addressed.
In this story:
Adam gives final grades for the Huskers' offense, defense and, yes, special teams. He discusses Matt Rhule, the coaching staff, how a 6-6 regular season isn't going to wow anybody, the impact of the bowl game and how Nebraska was able to break several bad streaks and remove several monkeys off their back! Also, why the first 3½ games stick out to Adam, the next 6½ games stand out and the difference in the final three games.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
