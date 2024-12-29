Analytics Review: Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl Win Over Boston College
Nebraska won its first bowl game in nine seasons against Boston College. While the Huskers looked like the much better team for most of the game, their mistakes kept the Eagles in.
In my preview, I said this game was a jump start to the 2025 season. On the final drive of the game, Nebraska looked to turn a corner after eight seasons of struggling to close out games. This is an essential first step if Nebraska wants to reach double-digit wins in 2025.
Hidden yards in the game almost cost the Huskers a win. Boston College started two drives in Husker territory, giving them a nearly 10-yard advantage in starting field position this game. Fortunately, they were only able to generate points off one of those short drives, with the Blackshirts forcing a turnover on downs on the other. This is an obvious point of emphasis for Nebraska during the offseason.
I really liked NU offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s aggressiveness in throwing the ball this game. On the second play from scrimmage, Nebraska threw a long pass to Jahmal Banks for 29 yards. Dylan Raiola threw another deep ball three plays later, but unfortunately, it was picked off. Raiola threw another pair of deep passes on the Husker's second drive. While he was only 2-for-7 on deep passes in this game, I’d love to see more of those shots downfield in 2025.
The Nebraska offense demonstrated resilience on the final drive, which has long been lacking in Nebraska football. No player demonstrated that more than the game’s MVP, Rahmir Johnson. After a career plagued by injuries, the sixth-year running back played with a heavy heart, losing his mother last month. It's fitting that his fourth-down run sealed the victory for the Huskers. Rahmir Johnson is emblematic of the winning culture Matt Rhule is trying to create in Lincoln.
The bowl game is an important momentum builder for the 2025 season. The extra practice was crucial for building chemistry and understanding Holgorsen’s offense. Nebraska could not win games. In both of Matt Rhule’s seasons, Nebraska was expected to win 8.1 games. The Pinstripe Bowl was a step forward for the Huskers to be able to win close games. It could be the start of a giant leap in 2025.
