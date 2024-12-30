Nebraska Women's Basketball No Match for No. 1 UCLA
In the first-ever conference game between Nebraska women's basketball and UCLA, it was all Bruins.
No. 1 UCLA handled Nebraska, 91-54, in Los Angeles. The Bruins remain undefeated on the year while the Huskers fall to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.
NU hung around early, getting a steal on the opening possession and turning that into a Logan Nissley 3. The Huskers kept the deficit to single digits, putting together a run in the second quarter to retake the lead by a single point.
But UCLA used a 12-0 run to push the lead to 11. In the third quarter, the Bruins shot 66.7% to just 26.7% for the Huskers as the lead ballooned to 27 points before the 37-point difference at the end of the game.
UCLA shot 55.9% for the game, including 4-of-17 from 3. Nebraska made 33.3% of its shots, including 3-of-19 3s.
At the free throw line, the Bruins made 21-of-28 attempts while the Huskers made just 13-of-22. UCLA also held a massive advantage on the glass, outrebounding Nebraska 48-18.
Neither team was especially good at holding onto the ball. Nebraska committed 19 turnovers while UCLA committed 26.
Amiah Hargrove was the only Husker to score in double figures, tallying 12 points. Callin Hake was close with nine points.
Nebraska will stay in LA for a few more days to take on No. 4 USC Wednesday afternoon. That game is set for a 2 p.m. CST tip on the Big Ten Network.
