All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball No Match for No. 1 UCLA

The Huskers fall in their first-ever conference game against Bruins.

Kaleb Henry

Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom.
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the first-ever conference game between Nebraska women's basketball and UCLA, it was all Bruins.

No. 1 UCLA handled Nebraska, 91-54, in Los Angeles. The Bruins remain undefeated on the year while the Huskers fall to 10-3 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten.

UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) knocks the ball away from Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Logan Nissley (2).
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) knocks the ball away from Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Logan Nissley (2) during the first quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Right is UCLA Bruins guard Londynn Jones (3). / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

NU hung around early, getting a steal on the opening possession and turning that into a Logan Nissley 3. The Huskers kept the deficit to single digits, putting together a run in the second quarter to retake the lead by a single point.

But UCLA used a 12-0 run to push the lead to 11. In the third quarter, the Bruins shot 66.7% to just 26.7% for the Huskers as the lead ballooned to 27 points before the 37-point difference at the end of the game.

UCLA shot 55.9% for the game, including 4-of-17 from 3. Nebraska made 33.3% of its shots, including 3-of-19 3s.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Petra Bozan (44) battles UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Kiki Rice (1).
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Petra Bozan (44) battles UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) and guard Kiki Rice (1) for a rebound during the first quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

At the free throw line, the Bruins made 21-of-28 attempts while the Huskers made just 13-of-22. UCLA also held a massive advantage on the glass, outrebounding Nebraska 48-18.

Neither team was especially good at holding onto the ball. Nebraska committed 19 turnovers while UCLA committed 26.

Amiah Hargrove was the only Husker to score in double figures, tallying 12 points. Callin Hake was close with nine points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Allison Weidner (3) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11).
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Allison Weidner (3) drives to the basket as UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) and UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) defend during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Nebraska will stay in LA for a few more days to take on No. 4 USC Wednesday afternoon. That game is set for a 2 p.m. CST tip on the Big Ten Network.

Box score

MORE: As Husker Veterans Celebrate Bowl Win, Emerging Youth Movement Provides Hope for the Future

MORE: Nebraska Football 2024: The MVPs, Best Wins, and What Could Have Been

MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska's Pinstripe Bowl Win Over Boston College

MORE: Butler’s Blackshirts Bowed Up in the Bronx to Bolster a Win in the Bad Boy Bowl

MORE: Nebraska Football Boasts Top-10 Portal Class After the Window Has Closed; Players Can Still Transfer

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball