As Husker Veterans Celebrate Bowl Win, Emerging Youth Movement Provides Hope for the Future
Nebraska beat Boston College 20-15 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, finishing 7-6 in Matt Rhule’s second year leading the program. It was the Huskers’ first winning season since 2016 and first bowl win since 2015. While Nebraska fans will undoubtedly be hungry for more in 2025 and beyond, it was a satisfying breakthrough for a program that has struggled for far longer than the Husker faithful would care to remember.
We cover all the high points in the topline takeaways.
CHEERS TO THAT
Hats Off to the Old Guys. Is there a better story coming out of the bowl game than running back Rahmir Johnson? The Harlem native playing 15 minutes from his home rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown, and had the game-clinching run on 4th down to seal the victory for Nebraska late in the game. Coach Rhule shared after the game that Rahmir’s mother passed away in November, but he refused to tell his teammates because he didn’t want to be a distraction. You have to be happy for the 6th year senior who has battled injuries and faced so many challenges to go out on such a high note.
Several other veteran Huskers left their mark on Saturday. Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher had their way with Boston College’s offensive line. With the NFL likely calling for both of them, they didn’t have to play in the bowl game at all, but it was important for them to play one final game in a Nebraska uniform. John Bullock, Isaac Gifford, Javin Wright, Bryce Benhart, Jahmal Banks, and multiple other seniors made impact plays during the game.
These guys deserved this moment. They earned this moment. Especially for the seniors who have been at Nebraska their entire careers, it’s likely been more of a roller coaster ride than they ever could have expected. The Huskers were one win away from bowl eligibility in 2019, turned down an opportunity for a bowl game in the Covid-shortened 2020 season, saw Scott Frost get fired three games into the 2022 season, and were once again one win away from bowl eligibility in 2023. They finally got their bowl game, and they made it count.
Emerging Youth Movement. As we’re tipping our cap to Nebraska’s seniors, it was impossible to miss that the core of Nebraska’s 2025 team will be made up of a group of young, talented playmakers on both sides of the ball. The offense is of course led by Dylan Raiola, who had a stellar true freshman season and figures to take a leap next year under offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s tutelage. Jacorey Barney, another true freshman, has been making electric plays all season long. Offensive tackle Gunnar Gottula was forced into a starting role after multiple injuries and has more than held his own. Heck, even Emmett Johnson–who feels like a veteran after making a massive impact in the second half of this season–is only a sophomore.
On the defensive side of the ball, nine players who are sophomores, redshirt freshmen, or true freshmen saw action on Saturday. Linebacker Vincent Shavers looked like a missile out there, finishing with six tackles including one sack and two tackles for loss. Look for him to not only start but to be a leader on the defense next season. Willis McGahee IV also had a major impact at the linebacker spot, finishing with four tackles and seemingly being all over the field. Freshman Donovan Jones stood out in the secondary, with fellow freshman Caleb Benning and Amare Sanders also seeing time. On the defensive line, Cam Lenhardt, Keona Davis, Riley Van Poppel, and Jordan Ochoa all saw meaningful snaps.
In addition to the valuable game experience, another major benefit of the bowl game is the extra practices that come with it. Those are critical extra reps and practice time for these young guys to continue to develop.
Winning Close Games. How many times in recent years have we seen the Huskers with the lead and the ball late in the game, only to be unable to close the deal? How many times have we said, “Just one more first down,” only to see the Big Red unable to convert? Nebraska’s struggles in close games are well documented at this point. It would have been nice to have seen the Huskers never let Boston College back in the game (more on that below), but give credit where it’s due. As Nebraska clung to a five point lead, BC had all the momentum and plenty of time to get another score, if they could get the ball back. The Huskers didn’t let that happen. I loved the first play call on the final drive, a 15 yard completion from Raiola to Thomas Fidone. It took some guts to call that play in that scenario, and the boys in red executed it flawlessly.
The Huskers would get three first downs to ice the game, including the clutch 4th down run by Rahmir Johnson. It was a glorious feeling to see the offense get in victory formation to take a knee on the final three plays of the game as the clock wound down. Let’s hope we see a lot more of that in 2025.
Heinrich Haarberg. We’re big fans of Heinrich Haarberg on the Common Fan Podcast. Our affectionate nickname for him is William Wallace, after the famous Scottish warrior popularized by the movie Braveheart. Haarberg is the kind of story that all Husker fans love. A phenomenal athlete from Kearney, he came to Nebraska as a quarterback, and filled in admirably at the position during the 2023 season. This year, he’s played multiple positions on offense, doing everything he’s been asked to do. Coach Rhule recently announced that Haarberg would be switching full time to tight end, a position where he can better utilize his athleticism and give himself a better chance to play at the next level.
Haarberg played 30 snaps on Saturday, hauling in one catch and making multiple key blocks. It looked like he had been playing the position for years. He’s such a naturally talented athlete, but it’s still impressive to come into a new position and have an immediate impact. I can’t wait to see what he can do next season.
DIDN’T LIKE THAT
About That Close Game. Let’s be clear: the Huskers won a one-score game and they deserve credit for that. They closed the deal, which is something they have not done nearly enough in recent years. So I don’t want to get too nit-picky. That said, they MUST learn to close the door moving forward. The 2nd half for Nebraska included a failure to get any points when they had it 2nd and goal at the 5 yard line, and a blocked punt that gave Boston College the ball at the Nebraska 2 yard line (and swiftly led to a BC touchdown). They had multiple opportunities to slam the door on the Eagles, but Husker fans were left with that familiar feeling of holding their breath until the very end.
One major focus for Nebraska this offseason needs to be playing a full four quarters, something we rarely saw in 2024. If the Huskers want to take the next step as a program, they need to play with much more consistency moving forward.
Special Teams. You could argue special teams play cost Nebraska at least two losses this season (Illinois and Iowa), and it almost cost the Big Red again on Saturday. The Huskers gave up an extra point that was returned for two points, to go along with the aforementioned blocked punt. Nebraska’s play on special teams has been so bad this season it’s almost comical. Missed field goals, blocked punts, mistakes in the return game–Husker fans have seen it all.
Thankfully, and not surprisingly, Matt Rhule knows better than anyone how badly this needs to get fixed. He said after the game that Nebraska needs a “complete and total overhaul” of their special teams operation in 2025. For Husker fans, that can’t happen soon enough.
FINAL THOUGHT
In an up-and-down season for Nebraska football, this was a satisfying finish for Husker fans. Yes, it felt like the Big Red should have had at least a couple more wins in 2024, and certainly could have had more than that. But after seven consecutive losing seasons, it was crucial for Rhule to get this program back to a bowl game. He did that, and ended it on a high note.
On top of that, there are multiple reasons for optimism heading into next season. The offense is trending up under Dana Holgorsen. The defense loses some major contributors, but will be buoyed by some major young talent combined with key transfer portal additions. I’m anxious to see what happens on special teams, but you have to assume a new coordinator will be hired to fix the third phase. If the defense can hold steady, and the offense can take a leap in Dylan Raiola’s second year, even average special teams play should have the Huskers in position to win a lot of games next season.
For now, Husker fans can bask in the glow of a winning season, a bowl win, and a program that has tangible momentum heading into the offseason for the first time in a long time.
As always, GBR for LIFE.
