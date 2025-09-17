Carriker Chronicles: Nebraska Football vs. Michigan Preview and Prediction
Adam Carriker shares the honest truth about Nebraska’s odds of beating Michigan, why it’s now or never for the Huskers, and he has some unique, inside information as well. Adam shares all of this during his Preview & Prediction of Nebraska vs Michigan in College Football. Head coach Matt Rhule needs this win, Dylan Raiola can shine at quarterback and the defense may be a huge key to the game. Learn what to expect and why before everyone else!
Nebraska's first-game victory over Cincinnati looks better and better each week. Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby is the highest graded quarterback in America with a grade of 95, yet only through for 69 yards versus Nebraska and produced less than 200 yards of total offense individually versus the Huskers.
Bryce Underwood and Michigan have played the toughest opponent between the two teams in Oklahoma. The Wolverines fell 24-13 to the Sooners two weeks ago. Bryce had the worst quarterback rating in all of FBS after that game and he also got into a verbal altercation with one of his teammates on the sideline.
Dylan Raiola was the number one ranked quarterback in his entire recruiting class for a long time and was still a top 10 recruit in the entire country when he signed with Nebraska. Bryce Underwood was a number one ranked recruit in the entire country and obviously the number one overall quarterback just last year, and he's reportedly making $10 million. This is quite the young, talented quarterback battle.
It's a situation where Nebraska absolutely needs to contain Michigan's run game. Michigan's running back is the leading rusher in the Big Ten and he's rushed for over 100 yards for three straight games. If you take out his three explosive runs, however, he's averaging just over 3 yards per carry. So it's still a very good Michigan run offense, but it's not consistently rolling people and is somewhat dependent upon explosive runs.
Nebraska's run defense is the biggest question mark on the team so far this year, Michigan is still a ground and pound offense, even though they will speed it up from time to time to use Bryce Underwood's dual-threat ability to their advantage.
The weakest position group on Michigan's entire team is their wide receiver corps, while Nebraska has the No. 1 pass defense in the country right now and have yet to allow more than 69 yards passing in any single game.
Adam says Nebraska should dare Michigan to throw the ball and put eight or nine guys in the box to stop the run. Nebraska's offensive and defensive coordinators, Dana Holgorsen and John Butler, have not shown all their cards yet up to this point and we'll likely see some new things from them Saturday.
One key to the game is Nebraska's red zone offense efficiency. On the whole they're scoring touchdowns on 70% of their drives, but in the first five quarters of the season, the Huskers had three drives inside the opponents' 10 yard line that amounted to a total of three points. The Huskers cannot leave points on the board versus Michigan.
Nebraska's home-field advantage should be huge! If there was ever a year for Nebraska to beat Michigan and it would be this year. Michigan has a true freshman quarterback, they don't have their head coach, the game is in Lincoln and Nebraska could not be any fresher. Adam Carriker predicts a close dog fight and a score of 24 to 21. He has Nebraska winning and takes the under if you're a betting man. Do you agree with Adam? Watch the full show and let us know.
