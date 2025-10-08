Carriker Chronicles: The Huskers Should Beat the Terps, So Why Is Adam Nervous?
Adam Carriker explains that Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football have a substantial talent advantage and coaching experience edge over Maryland, but this game still makes him nervous! Maryland's defense leads the Big Ten in sacks and the Huskers have allowed 12 sacks their last two games alone. Maryland has a great red zone defense, while Nebraska is almost last in red zone efficiency. Also…Keys to the Game and prediction!
In the latest edition of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam lays out why he believes Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Dana Holgorsen, Mike Ekeler, John Butler and the Huskers have their work cut out for them when they go halfway across the country to play Maryland and their first road game of the season.
Adam points out that Nebraska is bigger and probably faster, they flat out have the higher composite ranking as a team, and also the more experienced coaching staff, but there are some mismatches potentially that could cause issues. First of all, it’s the Huskers' first road game of 2025 and you never know how a team will respond, especially when it’s halfway across the country. The team is going to leave a day early, on Thursday.
Maryland leads the Big Ten with 19 sacks, which ranks them in the top five nationally as well. The biggest question mark Nebraska has is protecting quarterback Dylan Raiola, and the strength of Marilyn‘s team is their defensive line. They haven’t even had to blitz a ton to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks so far. Now that being said, Nebraska has the No. 1 pass defense in the entire country, the number 1 thrid-down defense in the Big Ten and one of the best special teams units around as well.
Marilyn has the worst rushing offense in the Big Ten, while Nebraska ranks 101st nationally in stopping the run, but allowed just 84 yards rushing last week to Michigan State. Maryland's rush defense is 24th in the country, so they’re much stouter there. While Nebraska's offense ranks towards the bottom of the Big Ten in rushing yards. Maryland's red zone defense is among the best in the country, while Nebraska‘s red zone offense is second to last in the Big Ten in efficiency.
Nebraska is a 5½-point favorite, and the over under for this game is 47½ points. Adam Carriker reiterates that Nebraska is more talented and they have the better coaching experience, but this almost reminds him of the 2007 and 2011 Super Bowls, when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots twice, even though the Patriots had the better team, but their offensive line was a weakness and the Giant had a great D-line.
Adam has six keys to the game. By the way, he’s never had this many keys to a game before, but he’s also never seen so many specific matchups that could impact the outcome of a game quite like this one. One key is containing Maryland's true freshman quarterback, who has shown himself to be very dynamic. Maryland doesn't run the ball well, but this kid can make plays with his legs and the Huskers have struggled to contain mobile quarterbacks
Adam‘s official prediction for the game is the other guys 21 and the good guys 27! What’s your prediction? Go Big Red always remember … to Throw the Bones!
