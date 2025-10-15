All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Is the Huskers' Years-Long Gopher Problem About to End?

A deep look at Nebraska and Minnesota, keys to the game, and how Adam thinks things will play out Friday night in Minneapolis.

Adam Carriker

Will the Huskers snap their years-long streak of futility against the Gophers?
Will the Huskers snap their years-long streak of futility against the Gophers? / Carriker Chronicles
In this story:

Adam Carriker shares the honest truth about Nebraska’s odds of beating Minnesota and why this is a huge statement game for Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Husker football. Adam shares unique, inside info on the Nebraska-Minnesota game in this Friday night Big Ten matchup. Nebraska football has a big advantage, but coach P.J. Fleck and Minnesota have had the Huskers' number. Learn what to expect and why before everyone else!

Hit the play button to watch, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Adam Carriker gives his Preview and Prediction for Nebraska versus Minnesota. Adam talks about why this is a huge statement game for the Huskers. He talks about how Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Husker football have a big advantage in this game, but P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Gophers have had their number. Minnesota has beaten Nebraska five times in a row, six out of the last seven times they played and the last four times they played up in Minnesota. Carriker gives some unique insight and info as well. If you watch this show, you’ll have an idea of what’s coming and what to expect before everyone else!



Adam gives three massive keys to Nebraska winning versus Minnesota in this Big Ten contest. Nebraska started around a five point favorite and now the spread is all the way up to 9.5. It could be double digits by the time the game rolls around on Friday. That being said, Nebraska has had a huge distraction this week with all the Matt Rhule and Penn State football coaching speculation that has been going around the country. Will the Huskers be able to stay focused? Also, how will they handle playing back-to-back road games and traveling across multiple states for the second time in six days?



Minnesota's offense has really struggled this year and the strength of their team is their defense. Nebraska has a lot of playmakers on their side of the ball. Starting with running back Emmett Johnson, who is going home to play in his home state of Minnesota. Also, guys like Dane Key, Jarory Barney, and the emerging Nyziah Hunter will pose issues for the Minnesota Gophers defense. Nebraska has 19 different guys who caught passes so far this year and Emmett Johnson is not only the number two running back in the Big Ten, he leads the Big Ten in yards from scrimmage per game, averaging 130 yards rushing and receiving per contest. The question is, does Minnesota have an advantage in the trenches?! Adam lets you know why Nebraska has a big advantage, but also just how Minnesota could escape with a sixth straight victory over the Huskers. Listen for Adam's three keys to the game and his prediction for Nebraska versus Minnesota in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.



Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!


☛ Get more Carriker Chronicles here on Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Adam Carriker
ADAM CARRIKER

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

Home/Football