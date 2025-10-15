Carriker Chronicles: Is the Huskers' Years-Long Gopher Problem About to End?
Adam Carriker shares the honest truth about Nebraska’s odds of beating Minnesota and why this is a huge statement game for Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Husker football. Adam shares unique, inside info on the Nebraska-Minnesota game in this Friday night Big Ten matchup. Nebraska football has a big advantage, but coach P.J. Fleck and Minnesota have had the Huskers' number. Learn what to expect and why before everyone else!
Adam Carriker gives his Preview and Prediction for Nebraska versus Minnesota. Adam talks about why this is a huge statement game for the Huskers. He talks about how Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Husker football have a big advantage in this game, but P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Gophers have had their number. Minnesota has beaten Nebraska five times in a row, six out of the last seven times they played and the last four times they played up in Minnesota. Carriker gives some unique insight and info as well. If you watch this show, you’ll have an idea of what’s coming and what to expect before everyone else!
Adam gives three massive keys to Nebraska winning versus Minnesota in this Big Ten contest. Nebraska started around a five point favorite and now the spread is all the way up to 9.5. It could be double digits by the time the game rolls around on Friday. That being said, Nebraska has had a huge distraction this week with all the Matt Rhule and Penn State football coaching speculation that has been going around the country. Will the Huskers be able to stay focused? Also, how will they handle playing back-to-back road games and traveling across multiple states for the second time in six days?
Minnesota's offense has really struggled this year and the strength of their team is their defense. Nebraska has a lot of playmakers on their side of the ball. Starting with running back Emmett Johnson, who is going home to play in his home state of Minnesota. Also, guys like Dane Key, Jarory Barney, and the emerging Nyziah Hunter will pose issues for the Minnesota Gophers defense. Nebraska has 19 different guys who caught passes so far this year and Emmett Johnson is not only the number two running back in the Big Ten, he leads the Big Ten in yards from scrimmage per game, averaging 130 yards rushing and receiving per contest. The question is, does Minnesota have an advantage in the trenches?! Adam lets you know why Nebraska has a big advantage, but also just how Minnesota could escape with a sixth straight victory over the Huskers. Listen for Adam's three keys to the game and his prediction for Nebraska versus Minnesota in this episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
