Nebraska football has always done things its own way. The sellout streak. The triple option. The Blackshirts.

But perhaps nothing captures the heart of the program quite like the walk-on tradition.

In the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast, we tackle one of the toughest Mount Rushmore categories yet: who are the four greatest walk-ons in Nebraska football history? With decades of incredible stories to choose from, narrowing the list to just four proved far more difficult than we expected.

The Stories Behind the Legends

Many walk-ons have incredible stories of persistence that culminate in getting on the field for a few plays by the time they’re seniors. But some become All-Americans or NFL standouts. And a few have helped define entire eras of Nebraska football.

We revisit the remarkable careers of Isiah "I.M." Hipp, Jared Tomich, Joel Makovicka, Spencer Long, Adam Treu, Alex Henery, Sam Koch, and many more. Along the way, longtime Nebraska sportswriter Mike Babcock shares incredible historical context—including the unforgettable story of Langston Coleman, whose journey from Washington, D.C., to Lincoln helped launch one of the most iconic traditions in college football.

If you love Husker history, this conversation is packed with stories you may have never heard before.

One of the Closest Mount Rushmore Votes Yet

Unlike several of our previous Rushmore episodes, there wasn't a clear consensus after the first few names.

Jared Tomich and I.M. Hipp quickly emerged as unanimous selections, but the final two spots sparked one of the most spirited debates of the entire series. The panel needed a true down-to-the-wire vote to settle the mountain.

It was a good reminder of the unique nature of the walk-on tradition. So many have made an impact for the Nebraska football team over the years, embodying what’s best about the state: hard work, humility, and persistence.

Our Final Mount Rushmore

After plenty of debate, storytelling, and a little good-natured disagreement, the Common Fan panel landed on this Mount Rushmore of Nebraska football walk-ons: Jared Tomich, I.M. Hipp, Langston Coleman, and Joel Makovicka.

Agree? Disagree? Think someone else deserved a spot on the mountain? We'd love to hear your picks.

A huge thank you to longtime Nebraska sportswriter Mike Babcock for joining us for this episode, and to Brandon Vogel of the Counter Read newsletter for once again helping us work through another enthusiastic Nebraska football debate.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!

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