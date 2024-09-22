Carriker Chronicles: This is the Wake-Up Call Nebraska Football Needed
Adam Carriker's takeaways from the Huskers' overtime loss to Illinois, plus what we have learned a third of the way into the season.
In this story:
We're a third of the way into the Nebraska football season, and Adam Carriker has noticed a few things that really stand out to him. Some of them need to be addressed immediately by the Husker coaches and some of them are actually encouraging for Nebraska fans. Adam also believes the Illinois game may have been just the wake-up call the Huskers needed.
Hit the play button to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star Target Michael Terry III Nearing Decision
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Overtime Continues to Be Futility Time for Nebraska Football
MORE: LOOK: Nebraska Football Falls to Illinois in Overtime
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified