The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
Friday was an incredible game under the lights of Memorial Stadium. Two ranked teams put their hearts and souls into a game to prove their early season success wasn’t a fluke and went onto the gridiron to prove that they can be the surprise story of the Big Ten Conference in what’s already been a wild and unpredictable college football season.
This game reminded me of a prize boxing match. Both competitors looked the part. Regardless of who won or lost, spectators could appreciate how good both competitors were.
The Huskers and Illini offenses looked great, boasting excellent quarterback play and a barrage of outside weapons to complement a tough running game. On the defensive end, Illinois and Nebraska made game-changing plays that would appear on the field regardless of the opponent.
After 60 minutes of back-and-forth play, it was no surprise to anyone that the two needed extra rounds to decide the winner.
But one play flipped the game—one play turned the table more than before or after. This play is our Turning Point
After a strip-sack fumble by Jimari Butler, our second-place turning point finisher, Nebraska had the game in its hand. Huskers Dylan Raiola and Dante Dowdell led a physical and clock-draining drive that was set up to send a historical 400th sellout Husker crowd home happy and undefeated.
After Raiola missed a wide-open Lindenmeyer in the end zone on third down, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule trotted out his field goal unit. The backup kicker, John Hohl, in for the injured Tristan Alvano, walked onto the field for the biggest moment of his career. A raucous Nebraska crowd came to a near silence.
Hohl lined up for a 39-yard field goal and pushed it left. The noncompetitive kick produced groans that could be heard throughout Nebraska. The collective thoughts of Husker fans throughout the country were, “here we go again.”
Let's be honest. It felt like that was the thought throughout the Husker faithful when Raiola overthrew Lindennmeyer. But even after that play, there was still some optimism. There was still a belief that this team and this season were different, and the Cornhuskers’ recent history of letting close games slip through their fingertips did not apply to Raiola and company.
While the missed field goal didn’t mean the end of the game to the national audience, it did to Nebraska fans. Everyone knew what was coming because they’d seen the same movie. You can recast the coaches, the quarterbacks, and the circumstances, but for the last decade, the ending has remained the same. Nebraska loses, and the “woulda, coulda, shoulda” game is played for the next week.
Rhule’s greatest challenge as Nebraska's leader was getting rid of a stigma that existed before him. Despite adopting the moniker “chasing three,” his efforts so far have failed to produce Nebraska’s desired goals. Husker fans are praying and waiting for the day that happens.
