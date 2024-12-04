Evaluating the Nebraska Football's 2025 Class After Early Signing Day
The Huskers started relatively slow in recruiting their 2025 class, failing to nail down top in-state prospects Chase Loftin and Christian Jones early. They swung and missed on several offensive line prospects, including Douglas Utu and David Sanders. Receivers they wanted, like Corey Simms, Cortez Mills, and Isaiah Mozee, opted to go elsewhere.
But once again, Matt Rhule and his staff finished strong, signing a top 20 class in the upper tier of the Big Ten. Their efforts are even more impressive when considering they finished the regular season at only .500 and experienced turbulence in their coaching staff on the eve of early signing day. While Loftin got away, Jones ultimately signed with the Huskers, as did Kansas City prospect Dawson Merritt, giving the Huskers a fantastic linebacker group. Jones and Merritt highlight this class along with receivers Mozee and Mills, who flipped from Oregon and Oklahoma, respectively.
Let’s dig into the grades.
QB: B-
TJ Lateef was a coup at the time of his commitment, a third straight Elite 11 invite among Husker quarterback signees. But Lateef sounded shaky on his allegiance to NU in a summer interview and showed poorly at the Elite 11 event itself, leading to him losing a star. It’s still impressive to get a good talent after Raiola started as a true freshman and one that can be developed over time.
RB: A-
The Huskers got the gamebreaker they needed in Jamarion Parker and an intriguing talent in Conor Booth, who may end up being the steal of the class. Getting Mekhi Nelson, who reclassified to the 2024 class, was an added bonus as early reports on him are encouraging. Parker was the back they had to get, and they did so, stealing him away from Arkansas in the process.
WR: A
I had this group graded out lower before the 11th hour steal of Mills from Oklahoma. The Huskers simply had to nail down some blue-chip receiver talent after Dylan Raiola’s promising first season as a freshman starter. They got that with Mills and Mozee, the four-star KC prospect who flipped from Oregon to join his dad in Lincoln. Jackson Carpenter figures to end up in this position room as well and the Husker legacy could surprise with his athleticism.
TE: F
The Huskers nabbed Bear Tenney early from Colorado but ultimately parted ways. They missed on in-state prospects Chase Loftin (FSU) and Reiman Zebert (Stanford). They got three last cycle, but Carter Nelson may ultimately occupy a bigger role and Ian Flynt and Eric Ingwerson are in-line guys that may not fit what Dana Holgorsen is looking for. Losing out on a homegrown talent like Loftin hurts.
OL: B
The Huskers didn’t need much after grabbing several good prospects in the 2023 and 2024 class. They took a shot at some blue-chip talent, namely David Sanders, but missed. Bryan Tapu has good measurables to build upon and Shawn Hammerbeck keeps the Dakota pipeline humming. Juju Marks appears to be a steal, but Houston Kaahaaina-Torres may be the best of the bunch.
DL: A
It was important for Nebraska to hit here after a relatively scant 2024 DL haul. Terrence Knighton delivered before his departure to FSU. Tyson Terry was a valuable peer recruiter and has future starter written all over him. North Dakota prospect Kade Pietrzak just screams “Matt Rhule recruit.” He continues the Dakota pipeline that also produced NFL-bound Nash Hutmacher. Last but certainly not least, Malcolm Simpson is the highest rated of the bunch and looks like a future star after nearly being lured away by his home state Longhorns.
LB: A+
This was already a high grade with both Pierce Mooberry and Christian Jones, in-state prospects considered four-stars by at least one publication. But to flip Dawson Merritt, arguably their highest target regardless of position along with being an Alabama commit? Chef’s kiss.
DB: C+
Nebraska didn’t need much here after their monstrous haul in 2024 but still grabbed four-star Bryson Webber despite his position coach changing just before he was set to commit. He resisted overtures from other suitors along the way too. Which is the same case for Jeremiah Jones, who kept Husker fans on pins and needles with a signing day dalliance with Mizzou. Caden VerMaas and Tanner Terch are solid gets that can grow within the program. Terch will help keep the Colorado pipeline humming.
Biggest Misses
Offensive Line – Nebraska has lots of potential its class but no ready-made starters after missing out on David Sanders, Broderick Shull, John Mills, and the three Bishop Gorman linemen (SJ Alofaituli, Douglas Utu, Alai Kalaniuvalu). A day-one Tackle could have helped alleviate the Huskers’ immediate needs at the position for 2025.
Tight End – Reiman Zebert and Chase Loftin are both headed to the ACC, albeit on opposite ends of the country. The Huskers never managed to get serious consideration from five-star Linkon Cure in Kansas either.
Defensive Back – This is somewhat nitpicky, as Nebraska did not have a ton of need here, but elite corners are always a ‘take’ and the Huskers missed on prospects like Adonyss Currie (Texas A&M) and Tre Poteat (Tennessee). Not getting Aiden Manutai, possibly their number one safety target, stings some too.
Overall: A-
I had the class rated a low ‘B’ before the key additions of Cortez Mills and Dawson Merritt, who is the crown jewel of the haul. Merritt, like Raiola the year before, committed to an SEC power earlier in the process, but the Huskers hung tough and maintained good contact, enabling them to secure the commitment when it counted. The Huskers also got the length Rhule’s staff craves with prospects like Bryson Webber, Jeremiah Jones, and Pierce Mooberry. They needed to bring in a good DL class and passed with flying colors signing Simpson, Terry and Pietrzak. One or more could see the field in 2025 after graduation and transfers have decimated the position room.
All in all, this class addresses future needs, gives Dylan Raiola and Dana Holgorsen some much needed offensive weaponry, and provides just enough high-end prospects to excite fans for next season.
