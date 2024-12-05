I-80 Club: Should We Be Worried About Dylan Raiola?
On Wednesday's podcast, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson looked back at the last year for Nebraska's QB room and discussed if mistakes have been made along the way.
In this story:
On Wednesday's podcast, Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson looked back at the last year for Nebraska's quarterback room and discussed if mistakes have been made along the way.
Watch the clip above, and for access to the entire episode, become a Patron today: patreon.com/i80club.
Still to come over the next few days:
- Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Jack and Kaleb Henry will preview the start of the Big Ten slate and discuss Nebraska's continued improved play on the hardwood!
- Saturday Morning Coffee Show: Jack and Josh discuss the playoff spots that are up for grabs in college football. Plus, they'll talk some Nebraska basketball in the process. This episode is for Patrons only!
- After Nebrasketball: Jack, Kaleb, and Jacob Bigelow turn on the mics around 1:30 p.m. CST on Saturday afternoon for their full breakdown of Nebraska's first Big Ten game of the season!
Subscribe to the I-80 Club YouTube channel for free episodes!
MORE: The Go Big Redcast: Anything Interesting Happen This Week?
MORE: Evaluating Nebraska Football's 2025 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Day
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Kai Wallin to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Matt Rhule Names John Butler as Nebraska’s Interim Defensive Coordinator for Bowl Game
MORE: Nick Handley Show: Nebraska Football's Staff and Roster Changes, Husker Volleyball with Lincoln Arneal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified