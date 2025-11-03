It Will Be a Wild Homestretch as Nebraska Could End Up Under .500 or Be a 10-Win Team
Adam Carriker explains how insane November will be for Nebraska football. The Huskers are unpredictable & can lose/win every game left. Adam breaks it down and gives the two biggest areas of improvement needed, and a bowl game that wants Nebraska.
This show was recorded before the news broke that Dylan Raiola will miss the remainder of the season. Scroll down for Adam's Gut Reaction to that development.
When you look at Nebraska’s team as a whole, Carriker talks about why the offensive line has looked better the past couple of weeks. Is it because the O-line is playing better or is it because Emmett Johnson reminds Adam Carriker of Emmett Smith? Or is it because Dana Holgorsen has protected the offensive line with his play calling?
You look at the quarterback position, TJ Lateef does bring a different skill set to the table. That's something the Huskers hadn't prepared to utilize against USC. But now, Dana Holgorsen has an entire week to put in a game plan built around Lateef’s skill set, and Lateef will get far more practice reps with the ones than he ever has before.
Dana Holgorsen did something similar last year when he came in the month of November and two weeks later, after not even being on Nebraska’s coaching staff, he was calling plays and had a short time to try to figure things out. We’re trying to do something short term and a young quarterback, and at least Holgorsen has shown he can come up with things pretty quickly as long as he’s got at least a week to get ready for a game.
Carriker talks about the wide receivers' blocking, and if it’s better than it was last year or if it’s worse. Adam also wonders aloud if Heinrich Haarberg or Carter Nelson will pop off in a game at some point this year because they both have talent and athleticism.
As far as the defense goes, Carriker explains how Nebraska was able to shut down the No. 1 pass offense in the country. Also, why his biggest concern going forward besides quarterback is the Huskers' run defense. If you look at the stats from the last three games, it’s pretty disheartening when it comes to stopping the run if you’re a Nebraska football fan. Adam explains if the Blackshirts, John Butler and the Husker defense can improve on stopping the run in their last three games of the regular season.
Adam also addresses special teams. While Mike Ekeler's special teams have been elite, there’s one area that has been very untimely!
When you look at the rest of the schedule, Adam breaks down what he sees when Nebraska plays UCLA, what actually makes him very nervous about Penn State and why Nebraska may have a surprising edge, potentially anyway, against Iowa.
Also, Carriker ended up standing right next to a bowl rep who was there scouting Nebraska for a potential bowl game. This is a big ball game and they want Nebraska -- tune in to see which bowl game it is.
Lastly, Adam plays an exclusive video that he recorded right before Nebraska’s game against USC on Saturday. You won’t see this video anywhere else unless you’re following Adam Carriker and the Carriker Chronicles!
Go Big Red, and always remember to Throw the Bones!
