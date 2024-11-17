Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses to USC
When will it be the Huskers' turn? Adam reacts to Nebraska's 28-20 defeat in Los Angeles and the program's seemingly endless quest for bowl eligibility.
In this story:
Adam Carriker points out that SMU has recovered from the death penalty, Penn State has moved past the Jerry Sandusky travesty...WHEN IS IT NEBRASKA'S TURN?! The Huskers once again came up one score short of clinching bowl eligibility, this time dropping a 28-20 decision to the USC Trojans.
Hit the play button above to watch
