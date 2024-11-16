No. 4 Nebraska Wrestling Tops Campbell, No. 25 North Carolina
Nebraska wrestling had two matches in two locations Friday. The Huskers are leaving the Tar Heel State with a pair of victories.
No. 4 Nebraska (3-0) beat Campbell (1-3) 40-6 in Buies Creek, North Carolina. The Big Red then traveled to Chapel Hill (2-1) to beat No. 25 North Carolina 34-3.
The match against Campbell took place, in part, at Jim Perry Stadium, the school's baseball field. The “Dual on the Diamond” was the first outdoor dual for the Huskers in program history.
Only the first three matches were wrestling outside. Conditions on the mat led to a relocation of the rest of the matches indoors to the Carter Gym. At that point, Campbell led 6-5.
But Nebraska would not lose another match, scoring 40 unanswered to take the win.
After a roughly hour trip to face the Tar Heels, the Huskers got on the board first and never looked back. NU got wins from nine wresters.
Heavyweight Harley Andrews led the Big Red in dual points, claiming a combined 11 points for the team.
Nebraska is next off to Annapolis, Md., for the Navy Classic on Nov. 23 to defend its first-place 2023-24 finish. Bouts are slated to start at 9 a.m. CST and will be streamed via FloWrestling.
No. 4 Nebraska 40, Campbell 6
- 125: No. 29 Anthony Molton (CAM) dec. Alan Koehler 8-0 (NEB 0, CAM 3)
- 133: No. 23 Domenic Zaccone (CAM) dec. No. 11 Jacob Van Dee 4-1 SV-1 (NEB 0, CAM 6)
- 141: No. 4 Brock Hardy tech. fall Michael Trujillo (CAM) 17-0 6:37 (NEB 5, CAM 6)
- 149: No. 5 Ridge Lovett pinned Oliver Fairchild (CAM) 2:16 (NEB 11, CAM 6)
- 157: No. 4 Antrell Taylor pinned Seth Larson (CAM) 0:10 (NEB 17, CAM 6)
- 165: No. 18 Bubba Wilson major dec. Kendrick Hodge (CAM) 16-3 (NEB 21, CAM 6)
- 174: No. 6 Lenny Pinto tech. fall Brant Cracraft (CAM) 19-4 4:18 (NEB 26, CAM 6)
- 184: No. 6 Silas Allred tech. fall Conor Maslanet (CAM) 19-4 2:43 (NEB 31, CAM 6)
- 197: No. 28 Camden McDanel major dec. Mike Slade (CAM) 17-5 (NEB 35, CAM 6)
- HWT: Harley Andrews tech. fall Landon Sargent (CAM) 22-6 5:10 (NEB 40, CAM 6)
No. 4 Nebraska 34, No. 25 North Carolina 3
- 125: No. 3 Caleb Smith dec. No. 25 Spencer Moore (UNC) 8-2 (NEB 3, UNC 0)
- 133: No. 16 Ethan Oakley (UNC) dec. No. 11 Jacob Van Dee 10-9 (NEB 3, UNC 3)
- 141: No. 4 Brock Hardy major dec. Jayden Scott (UNC) 11-1 (NEB 7, UNC 3)
- 149: No. 5 Ridge Lovett dec. No. 6 Lachlan McNeil (UNC) 4-0 (NEB 10, UNC 3)
- 157: No. 4 Antrell Taylor dec. No. 26 Sonny Santiago (UNC) 4-2 (NEB 13, UNC 3)
- 165: No. 18 Bubba Wilson dec. Nicholas Fea (UNC) 9-3 (NEB 16, UNC 3)
- 174: No. 6 Lenny Pinto tech. fall Isaias Estrada (UNC) 24-9 7:00 (NEB 21, UNC 3)
- 184: No. 6 Silas Allred dec. No. 22 Gavin Kane (UNC) 8-6 (NEB 24, UNC 3)
- 197: No. 28 Camden McDanel major dec. Cade Lautt (UNC) 13-4 (NEB 28, UNC 3)
- HWT: Harley Andrews pinned No. 31 Aydin Guttridge (UNC) 1:30 (NEB 34, UNC 3)
