Big Ten Football Week 12 Capsules

The Big Ten Conference has four AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 11 of the season. Three of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.

Kaleb Henry

Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers fan sits in the stands after a Cornhuskers loss to the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium.
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers fan sits in the stands after a Cornhuskers loss to the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.

Friday

UCLA at Washington at 8 p.m. CST on FOX

Saturday

No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (Wrigley Field) at 11 a.m. CST on the Big Ten Network

Michigan State at Illinois at 1:30 p.m. CST on FS1

No. 4 Penn State at Purdue at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS

Nebraska at USC at 3 p.m. CST on FOX

Rutgers at Maryland at 5 p.m. CST on FS1

No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock

Indiana , Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota are not in action this week.

