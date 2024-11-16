Big Ten Football Week 12 Capsules
The Big Ten Conference has four AP Top 25 teams heading into Week 11 of the season. Three of those teams are in action among the seven league games this weekend.
Follow along below for results from every Big Ten contest.
Friday
UCLA at Washington at 8 p.m. CST on FOX
Saturday
No. 2 Ohio State at Northwestern (Wrigley Field) at 11 a.m. CST on the Big Ten Network
Michigan State at Illinois at 1:30 p.m. CST on FS1
No. 4 Penn State at Purdue at 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS
Nebraska at USC at 3 p.m. CST on FOX
Rutgers at Maryland at 5 p.m. CST on FS1
No. 1 Oregon at Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. CST on NBC/Peacock
Indiana , Iowa, Michigan, and Minnesota are not in action this week.
