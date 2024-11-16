2025 Nebraska Football Season Might Open in K.C. Instead of Indy
Nebraska football might be opening the 2025 season much closer to home than originally planned.
The Huskers' Aug. 30 opener against Cincinnati is currently scheduled to take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. However, according to a social media post by Chad Brendel of Bearcat Journal and confirmation from the Cincinnati Enquirer, discussions are underway to move the game to Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL's Chiefs.
"While a deal isn't finalized, it does appear to be trending in that direction," Brendel wrote.
If the move pans out, Nebraska fans will have a chance to turn a neutral-site game into a de facto Husker home game. Driving from Lincoln to Arrowhead takes a little over three hours, while the trip to Indianapolis is triple that. On the flip side, Cincinnati fans would face a roughly 8½-hour drive to attend what officially is the Bearcats' home game in the home-and-home series. (The teams will play again in Lincoln in 2032.)
The proposed change of venue presumably is all about money, which was also the case in 1998 when Oklahoma State moved its home game against Nebraska to Arrowhead. The Huskers won that one, 24-17, with a goal-line stand at the finish. The Huskers' only other appearance at Arrowhead came in 2006, when Nebraska lost to Oklahoma, 21-7, in the Big 12 championship game.
Brendel noted that the move would probably come with a "significant payday" for Cincinnati, which is in its second season as a member of the Big 12 Conference. "With athlete revenue sharing on the horizon," he wrote, "the department will have to be aggressive in securing funds to establish the new status quo financially."
