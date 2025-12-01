All Huskers

Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction as Nebraska Fires Defensive Coordinator John Butler

There are potential replacements that Adam talks about, and he also discusses whether or not the Huskers should retain the 3-3-5 defense.

Adam Carriker

John Butler spent two seasons on Nebraska's staff, including one as defensive coordinator.
Matt Rhule and Nebraska football have parted ways with defensive coordinator John Butler. Adam Carriker has a strong reaction to the decision and says what the program needs to do next: re-evaluate everything. Also, Adam talks about quarterback Dylan Raiola and running back Emmett Johnson, two players whose plans for 2026 have yet to be nailed down.

Adam Carriker was not expecting for John Butler to be fired this quickly, but he’s also not surprised it happened. The question was not whether Matt Rhule needed to make changes and moves this offseason, the question was whether Rhule was going to do it, how many he would make and if he’ll make the right decisions.

Nebraska is now going into its second straight bowl game with an interim defensive coordinator. Phil Snow will fill that role this time around. Rhule will now need to hire his third defensive coordinator before starting his fourth season at Nebraska. He may make other changes to the staff as well.

At a certain point, the head coach has to start getting these hires more correct, and when he does, he needs to be able to keep the people on staff who do work out. There are some interesting choices out there.

There are potential defensive coordinators that Adam Carriker talks about. He also talks about whether Nebraska should retain the 3-3-5 defense or not. Adam talks about the type of defensive scheme he actually prefers. He gives his thoughts, at least initially, on who an early favorite might be for Nebraska‘s next defensive coordinator. Then Carriker describes exactly what he’s looking for with Nebraska's defense next year, the biggest thing he wants out of the defense and what every Husker fan probably wants out of the defense. Those all tend to correlate to one thing, and Carriker describes exactly what that is.

Nebraska has struggled to win in November, Nebraska had atrocious defensive stats versus the run the last two games, and they allowed their opponents to score touchdowns on 90% of their drives inside their red zone the past two games. The Huskers' defense finished dead last in the Big Ten in red zone defense this season. Nebraska has got to upgrade on the defensive side of the ball and they’ve got to do it now!

Adam Carriker
