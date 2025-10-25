Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Hard-Fought Win Over Northwestern
Adam Carriker gives his Gut Reaction to Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson, Nyziah Hunter and Nebraska football's hard-fought win Saturday over Northwestern. The Huskers desperately needed a bounce-back win vs a tough opponent and that's exactly what Nebraska was able to do. Get the good, the bad and the ugly truth on this hyped-up edition of the Carriker Chronicles! Hit the play button below to hear Adam Carriker's gut reaction, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Adam Carriker says that this is the type of game that Nebraska needed to win. This is a team that they were supposed to beat in a game that they should win, but they needed someone to punch them in the mouth and challenge them physically so Nebraska could show how they would respond, and they did.
There were plenty of ups and downs in this game and plenty of moments where it looked like Nebraska might run away with the game and then maybe a few minutes later might give away the game. The Huskers blew a double-digit lead versus Northwestern, it’s the fourth time they’ve done that in their past four games. They never had a chance to do it against Minnesota, but they did it twice versus Maryland.
Nebraska special teams are among the very best in the nation! In fact, PFF had them graded as the number one special teams unit in the country coming into today, and you saw why. The Huskers' walk-on running back from Lincoln, Kenneth Williams, who just earned a scholarship, returned the opening kickoff of the second half 95 yards for a touchdown. Adam is pretty sure Nebraska would have at least two more losses this year, maybe three, if they didn’t have the special teams unit that they have. Mike Ekeler is unequivocally the best hire Matt Rhule did in the off-season.
It should be noted that Dana Holgorsen made a concerted effort to run the ball more this game, starting with the first drive of the game. Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, had over 100 yards rushing today and had 38 yards rushing after the Huskers' first drive. The Huskers had just 36 yards rushing in total versus Minnesota last week.
Dylan Raiola did not exactly set the world on fire today, he may have completed 70% of his passes, but he threw an ugly interception and he was zero for five on pass attempts of 15 yards or more. In the Minnesota game he was one of five on pass attempts of 15 yards or more. Which means in his last two games he’s completing 10% of his passes that go 15 yards or more downfield. That being said, in Nebraska’s last two victories he is two for two on leading the Huskers down the field on game-winning touchdown drives deep into the fourth quarter.
Raiola is a good quarterback, he may not be elite yet, but Adam believes he may be developing a clutch gene.
This was the win Nebraska needed to have, the type of game they needed to win in order to prove toughness to themselves, their players, their coaches and their fan base. Nebraska is bowl eligible before November and is 6-2 for the first time since the 2016 team's 7-0 start.
It’s going to be a wild November! Nebraska and Matt Rhule could win every single game and they could also lose every single game over the last month of the season. Tune into the show to learn more and get unique insights, unbridled honesty, and a rare take you won’t find anywhere else. Check out the Carriker Chronicles, Go Big Red and always remember to Throw the Bones!
