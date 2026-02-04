Northwestern vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4

The No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten action on Wednesday night.

Illinois has won 11 straight games, including a 79-68 victory at Northwestern a few weeks ago and a 78-69 win at Nebraska on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have lost seven of their last nine games, falling 76-62 to Washington last time out.

The Fighting Illini are looking to improve on their 11-1 home record against a Northwestern squad that is just 2-4 on the road.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Northwestern +14.5 (-102)

Illinois -14.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Northwestern: +900

Illinois: -1587

Total

150.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Northwestern vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Center

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Northwestern record: 10-12

Illinois record: 19-3

Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Northwestern is 8-14 ATS this season

Illinois is 14-8 ATS this season

Northwestern is 4-6 ATS on the road this season

Illinois is 7-5 ATS at home this season

The OVER is 11-11 in Northwestern games this season

The UNDER is 14-8 in Illinois games this season

The OVER is 6-4 in Northwestern road games this season

The UNDER is 7-5 in Illinois home games this season

Northwestern vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch

Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois Fighting Illini

Keaton Wagler’s 18.1 points per game not only lead Illinois this season, but rank him in the top 85 across the country. He’s also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a freshman.

The guard just dropped 28 points at Nebraska and had 46 points a few games before that at Purdue. He had 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting at Northwestern last month.

Wagler is likely going to be one-and-done at Illinois as the freshman guard is projected to be a first-round pick in June.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

After facing two tough opponents in a three-game span and taking care of business against both of them on the road, Illinois now gets an easier opponent at home.

The Fighting Illini are 7-5 against the spread at home, and 11-7 as favorites this season. They got a nine-point win at Northwestern and should be able to build on that here at home.

Pick: Illinois -14.5 (-118)

