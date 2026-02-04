Northwestern vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 4
In this story:
The No. 5 Illinois Fighting Illini host the Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten action on Wednesday night.
Illinois has won 11 straight games, including a 79-68 victory at Northwestern a few weeks ago and a 78-69 win at Nebraska on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Wildcats have lost seven of their last nine games, falling 76-62 to Washington last time out.
The Fighting Illini are looking to improve on their 11-1 home record against a Northwestern squad that is just 2-4 on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big Ten matchup.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Northwestern +14.5 (-102)
- Illinois -14.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Northwestern: +900
- Illinois: -1587
Total
- 150.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Northwestern vs. Illinois How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: State Farm Center
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Northwestern record: 10-12
- Illinois record: 19-3
Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Northwestern is 8-14 ATS this season
- Illinois is 14-8 ATS this season
- Northwestern is 4-6 ATS on the road this season
- Illinois is 7-5 ATS at home this season
- The OVER is 11-11 in Northwestern games this season
- The UNDER is 14-8 in Illinois games this season
- The OVER is 6-4 in Northwestern road games this season
- The UNDER is 7-5 in Illinois home games this season
Northwestern vs. Illinois Key Players to Watch
Keaton Wagler, Guard, Illinois Fighting Illini
Keaton Wagler’s 18.1 points per game not only lead Illinois this season, but rank him in the top 85 across the country. He’s also averaging 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game as a freshman.
The guard just dropped 28 points at Nebraska and had 46 points a few games before that at Purdue. He had 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting at Northwestern last month.
Wagler is likely going to be one-and-done at Illinois as the freshman guard is projected to be a first-round pick in June.
Northwestern vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick
After facing two tough opponents in a three-game span and taking care of business against both of them on the road, Illinois now gets an easier opponent at home.
The Fighting Illini are 7-5 against the spread at home, and 11-7 as favorites this season. They got a nine-point win at Northwestern and should be able to build on that here at home.
Pick: Illinois -14.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop