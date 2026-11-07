Adam Carriker gives his raw, emotional reaction to Nebraska's brutal loss Friday night to Illinois. He weighs in on Matt Rhule, Dana Holgorsen, Anthony Colandrea and Brett Maher, and why the Huskers owe their fans more. Can Nebraska stop the bleeding? Adam breaks it all down on the Carriker Chronicles.

Nebraska football has reached a point where the excuses are getting old, and Husker fans are running out of patience. Adam Carriker isn't holding anything back after another unacceptable loss to Illinois. The same mistakes, questionable coaching decisions, costly penalties, and missed opportunities continue to haunt Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. At some point, something has to change.

Matt Rhule is now 24-23 at Nebraska and still hasn't beaten a ranked team. Four years into his time in Lincoln, why does this football team continue to look so much like the teams fans watched before he arrived? Nebraska has invested heavily in its football program, spending money to bring in coaches and talent, yet the results on the field aren't matching that investment. Carriker questions how Nebraska can continue to spend so much money and still get outplayed and outcoached.

One of the biggest frustrations from the Illinois game was Nebraska's offensive play-calling. The Huskers were averaging around five yards per carry, yet when they faced a critical fourth-and-one situation, they lined up in an empty formation instead of using their running game. Why run backward to gain a single yard? Why not bring out a power formation and challenge Illinois to stop it? Carriker breaks down the decision and questions the thinking behind several other calls, including Nebraska's decision to go for two.

The missed opportunities were just as frustrating. Nebraska put together three drives of 11 plays that resulted in ZERO points. The Huskers also had an impressive 98-yard scoring drive without penalties, showing what this offense is capable of when it executes. Unfortunately, those moments haven't been consistent enough. Penalties continue to kill drives, take points off the board, and put Nebraska in difficult situations. It's hard to win Big Ten football games when you're constantly hurting yourself.

And the problems aren't limited to the offense. Nebraska's defense struggled against Illinois, too. Carriker discusses the points allowed, the team's third-quarter problems, and why the Huskers continue to have trouble putting together four solid quarters of football. After being tied 7-7 at halftime, it felt like another familiar Nebraska game was unfolding. Husker fans have watched this story play out far too many times.

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Carriker also discusses offensive coordinator changes, who should be calling plays, and what Nebraska should expect from its head coach. The conversation turns to Athletic Director Troy Dannen, the qualities of an ideal head coach, and the difference in attitude and energy during the Bo Pelini years. Carriker even brings up Iowa Football and the movie Moneyball while discussing what it takes to build a successful college football program.

Perhaps the most frustrating part is that many of these warning signs were already there. Nebraska has now lost four straight games, and fans are tired of hearing why things didn't work. They want to see results. They want discipline, smart coaching decisions, and a team that finds ways to win instead of finding new ways to lose.

For Adam Carriker, Nebraska Football is starting to feel like Groundhog Day. Different opponents, different seasons, but too many of the same problems. Fans continue to show up, support the program, and believe things can turn around. But that patience isn't unlimited.

Is Nebraska getting out-talented, outcoached, or both? What needs to change with Matt Rhule and his staff? And how much longer can Nebraska continue down this same road?

Adam Carriker gives his brutally honest gut reaction, answers questions from Husker Nation, and explains why this loss to Illinois is simply UNACCEPTABLE.



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