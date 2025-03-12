Roy Helu With Bo Pelini Stories & Thoughts on Current Nebraska Football Team
Former Husker running back joins latest Carriker Chronicles episode.
In this story:
RARE Roy Helu interview...Roy pulls back the curtain like never before! He explains why RHULE is "Our guy," Emmett Johnson will have a big season, Roy's not concerned about RB depth & how fans could view the program DIFFERENTLY. Then, how his dad (a rugby star) watched film in Nebraska's meeting room with Roy to help him improve. Also, why Bo Pelini SECRETLY TAPED things & threw hot coffee in a team meeting!
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
