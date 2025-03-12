All Huskers

Roy Helu With Bo Pelini Stories & Thoughts on Current Nebraska Football Team

Former Husker running back joins latest Carriker Chronicles episode.

Roy Helu On RHULE & Why He's Our Guy, Emmett Johnson & A BIG SEASON, RB Depth & A CRAZY 2 PART STORY
RARE Roy Helu interview...Roy pulls back the curtain like never before! He explains why RHULE is "Our guy," Emmett Johnson will have a big season, Roy's not concerned about RB depth & how fans could view the program DIFFERENTLY. Then, how his dad (a rugby star) watched film in Nebraska's meeting room with Roy to help him improve. Also, why Bo Pelini SECRETLY TAPED things & threw hot coffee in a team meeting!

