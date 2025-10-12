Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Comeback Win Over Maryland
The Huskers rallied for the win on the road.
In this story:
Watch Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to the epic win over Maryland by Nebraska football, Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson and the Huskers. Husker football fans, you don't want to miss this episode of the Carriker Chronicles and Adam's breakdown of this Big Ten football classic, which saw the Huskers rally for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to get the road win.
Hit the play button below to watch.
