Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Comeback Win Over Maryland

The Huskers rallied for the win on the road.

Adam Carriker

Watch Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to the epic win over Maryland by Nebraska football, Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Emmett Johnson and the Huskers. Husker football fans, you don't want to miss this episode of the Carriker Chronicles and Adam's breakdown of this Big Ten football classic, which saw the Huskers rally for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter to get the road win.

Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!

