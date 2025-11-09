Adam Carriker's Gut Reaction to Nebraska's Win at UCLA
Could the Huskers be on their way to a nine-win season?
In this story:
Adam Carriker gives his Gut Reaction to Nebraska football's 28-21 win Saturday night over UCLA in Pasadena. The Huskers needed this win really bad, and they went out and got it against the Bruins. Running back Emmett Johnson came up big, freshman quarterback TJ Lateef was marvelously efficient, and Nebraska could be on its way to nine wins this college football season despite losing its starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola, to a broken fibula. Hit the play button below to hear Adam Carriker's gut reaction to the Huskers' performance Saturday night in the Rose Bowl Stadium.
