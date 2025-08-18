'An Attack-Oriented Defense': John Butler, Defensive Coaches Talk Tackling, Aggression
Finding ways to get better at tackling is "never ending."
That's what Nebraska defensive coordinator John Butler began with Monday when he met with the media after the latest practice. He said it isn't just continuous through camp, but from "now until you're done playing ball."
"I think we had three or four live periods throughout the year - like scrimmages - then the rest of it's thud," Butler said. "Even in your tag-off stuff, which we did a little bit today, you're just constantly preaching running through, where are your eyes."
Butler said it is process that continues through the whole year. He compared it to the NFL preseason.
"You look at the first 3-4 games of each year, the stuff that stands out is the tackling and the takeaways, the tackling and the lack of ball security," Butler said. "Because quarterbacks haven't been hit. Ball carriers haven't been hit.
"The team that's tackling better, from a standpoint of individual tackles plus population to the ball is a huge thing."
Beyond tackling, Buter said the coverage defenders are going to "play as aggressive as the officials allow us to play." He said he learned that concept from Husker freshman Dawson Merritt's father, Dave, who is the defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I watched how they played our receivers in Buffalo and they played them very aggressively," Butler said. "Obviously, in the playoffs, they let you play."
Butler said since those games between the Chiefs and Bills, he's always believed in defensive backs playing aggressively. He added that you also have to "play to the standard that the officiating is allowing."
"Our guys have been very aggressive down the field," Butler said, reiterating they can't be aggressive down the field when the ball is in the air. "But when you're an attack-oriented defense, everything you're doing is with that mindset and mentality."
Butler said when the officials are calling things tighter, the guys will need to adjust their technique but can't sacrifice aggressiveness.
"We're not backing off," Butler said.
Butler also discussed the difference in adjusting in-game between the NFL and college, how the defense performed in the scrimmages, the front seven rotation, the single-digit jerseys, and more. Defensive assistants Terry Bradden and Phil Simpson, as well as a few players, also met with the media. You can watch the full media session below.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
