Anthony Colandrea Isn't Perfect, But He Might Be the Perfect Fit for Nebraska Football

For a few glorious minutes on Saturday afternoon, Anthony Colandrea had Memorial Stadium believing.

The Nebraska quarterback had just delivered one of the most electrifying plays of the last decade, scrambling into the end zone to give the Huskers a 17-6 fourth-quarter lead over defending national champion Indiana.

After years of close calls, heartbreaking losses and seemingly endless frustration, Nebraska football was on the doorstep of a long awaited breakthrough. Of course, we know how the story ended. Indiana rallied to win 20-17, delivering another gut punch to a fan base that has absorbed too many to count.

But Colandrea's performance reinforced what we’ve seen from him all season. He’s not just a physically talented quarterback. He’s a spark for the entire program.

The Perfect Fit

As we discussed on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast, Colandrea isn't without flaws. He'll miss throws, occasionally hold onto the ball too long, or scramble to the point that it turns into an adventure. But then he'll do something you may never have seen before.

He'll escape a collapsing pocket, turn a broken play into a first down, or take off on a touchdown run that sends 90,000 people into absolute hysterics. Common Fan co-host Matt Owens has been one of Colandrea's biggest advocates since the offseason, and after the Indiana game, he summed it up nicely: "He's giving you a fighting chance, guys."

For much of the last decade (or dare I say, 15 years), Nebraska has struggled to win the games that matter most. Too often, when something went wrong, it felt like the whole thing was about to unravel. Colandrea makes you believe anything is possible.

When a play breaks down, there's still a chance something good might happen. When Nebraska faces a critical third down, there's reason to believe its quarterback can make something happen with his arm or his legs. And when the moment gets big, he doesn't shy away from it.

Nebraska Needed More Than a Quarterback

I’ll bet most Common Fans would argue Nebraska football has always been at its best with a mobile quarterback. Certainly, the program's history provides plenty of reasons to believe that. And the fact that Colandrea can throw only makes him more dangerous in Dana Holgorsen’s offense. But his value goes beyond his playmaking ability.

It's his energy. His competitiveness. His willingness to put the team on his back. The fact that the team clearly buys into his leadership. I’m not suggesting he has accomplished anything approaching what Nebraska's great quarterbacks did (at least not yet), but he seems to possess some of the intangible qualities they brought to their teams. Leadership. Confidence. And an edge that rubs off on the whole team.

If Nebraska looks back several years from now and identifies 2026 as a turning point for the program, Colandrea could be a significant part of that story. Because of his talent, yes. But more so because he helped change the mentality of the team around him.

Now Comes the Hard Part

None of this means Colandrea is beyond criticism, or that Nebraska's offense doesn't have work to do. Saturday's loss was a painful reminder that spectacular plays aren't enough. Nebraska needs to make the routine plays, too. But consider what we saw against Indiana.

The Big Red went toe-to-toe with the defending national champions. The Huskers outgained the Hoosiers, controlled the clock, and held an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. They looked like a team that belonged in that game, not one hoping to catch enough breaks to be in it late. Colandrea was arguably the main reason why.

The challenge now is turning those performances into victories, starting with Oregon and continuing through the rest of the Big Ten schedule. We've seen enough Nebraska football over the years to know that promise and potential don't guarantee anything. The Huskers showed Saturday they can play with the best; now they need to prove they can turn that ability into wins.

But Nebraska has a quarterback who makes you feel like something special could happen every time he touches the ball. And most importantly, he might be exactly what this program needs at this moment in time.

For more on Colandrea's performance, Nebraska's loss to Indiana, and what comes next, sign up for our newsletter here, and check out the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast below.

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