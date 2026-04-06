Are Nebraska Football Fans Turning on Matt Rhule? 

There is definitely some uncertainty among the passengers on the HMS Rhule at this point in the coach’s tenure in Lincoln. But how many have actually jumped ship?

The boys dive into this question and much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast!

Everything But Football School?

The crew kicks things off by celebrating Fred Hoiberg being named National Coach of the Year—and what that means for the future of Nebraska basketball. The investment is going up, the fan base is all-in, and for the first time in maybe forever, it feels sustainable.

Beyond hoops, the baseball and softball teams are rolling (and ranked!), volleyball is a national powerhouse, and wrestling, track, bowling…you name it, the Cornhusker athletic teams are firing on all cylinders. There’s significant momentum across Troy Dannen’s department, and Nebraska is relevant again in a lot of places.

Nothing Can Replace Football

Even with the success of all the other sports, when Husker football isn’t competitive, something’s missing and everyone can feel it. Nebrasketball’s run and having the other sports show up certainly help things, and they make the long football offseason go by quicker. But this school and this fan base need Nebraska football to get back to being nationally competitive.

What is the View of Rhule Among the Fan Base?

How bad is it out there? How much of the fan base is truly out on Rhule? It’s clear people are frustrated, but what’s not clear is what percentage of the fan base actually wants him gone, versus how many people are simply getting nervous, and hoping he can figure it out.

And the boys ask – is all this hand wringing and gnashing of teeth fair? Is it impatience? Residual frustration from the last 20 years? Or is it the combination of talking a big game without enough results to back it up? The guys debate whether Husker fans need to relax—or if the skepticism is justified.

What Do the Numbers Say About 2026?

The early SP+ rankings are out, and they provide a sobering reminder. While not everyone buys into the SP+ rankings, they are at least a data point, and they illustrate the challenge for this coming season. Nebraska sits at #37, but will face three top-5 teams, and three others currently ranked ahead of them.

Are We Closer Than It Feels…or Further Away Than Ever?

The most maddening part is that Nebraska hasn’t been getting blown out. They’ve been close. That’s been a painful reality for more than a decade. But the Big Red have been on the losing end of way too many of those contests, and that’s what’s driving fans crazy.

There’s a lot to like right now in Lincoln. But until football matches the rest, something’s always going to feel incomplete.

Check out the episode on YouTube, listen on the Common Fan website, or find it on any audio platform where you get your podcasts.

Or watch now! As always, GBR for LIFE!