Are The 5-0 Huskers Ready To Take The Next B1G Step?

Nebraska’s slow start in its 48-23 win over the 2-2 Maryland Terrapins Saturday may have been due to the Huskers reading too much into the Terps’ 51 point loss to UCLA the week before.

It also makes sense that Maryland was determined to show they were a much better team than their blowout loss indicated.

Nebraska found itself getting taken to the woodshed for much of the first half. But when NU was down 14-23 in the first half, the Huskers outscored the Terps 34-0 to close out the game.

In past years, Nebraska would have folded. It’s also safe to say if last year’s starting Husker quarterback had played Saturday, Nebraska probably would have lost the game.

Husker QB Anthony Colandrea was the difference. He’s the General George S. Patton of the Husker football team. He leads by example, leaping over defenders to gain a couple of extra yards for his team.

Michigan State’s Caleb Wheatland, left, closes in on Nebraska’s Anthony Colandrea on a run during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But the play that changed the game in NU’s favor may have been safety Dwayne McDougle III’s 81 yard pick-six play with 2:41 to go in the second quarter. That touchdown cut NU’s deficit to 21-23. Nebraska would go on to score just before the end of the quarter to take a 28-23 halftime lead.

For the game, the Huskers also blocked a punt, intercepted another pass, recorded a sack and shutout Maryland the entire second half.

The Second B1G Step

The first B1G season began September 26th when the Huskers traveled to East Lansing, Michigan to open Big Ten play vs Michigan State. But this week begins the meat of the Huskers’ 2026 conference schedule. NU will face four ranked teams over the next eight weeks. (NU has a bye week October 24th.)

As most Husker fans know, Indiana is coming to Lincoln this Saturday for an 11:00 kickoff with Nebraska, The Hoosiers are the defending national champs. They’re 5-0 and currently ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll. Indiana has not lost a football game since December 20, 2024. And that loss was to then #2 Notre Dame in a CFP game. Indiana is currently on a 21 game win streak.

Anybody remember the last time Nebraska and Indiana met on a football field? That was 2024, Curt Cignetti’s first year at Indiana. The Hoosiers hammered the Huskers 56-7.

Ouch!

So how can Nebraska possibly upset the Hoosiers who are favored by about 8 points?

Great question.

Capt. Obvious here. If Nebraska plays the way it played through much of the first half against Maryland, the Huskers will likely get blown out of Memorial Stadium.

Penalties, penalties, penalties! That’s the biggest issue right now for Nebraska. The erratic play of special teams is another reason for concern for the Huskers.

And make no mistake: this is the biggest game of Matt Rhule’s Husker career and maybe of his entire college coaching career.

Win the game and it validates Rhule’s coaching career. Win and suddenly Nebraska’s back in the national spotlight, Big time,

Lose and, well, let’s not think about it.

Another Capt. Obvious call. In order to win or keep from suffering another blowout loss to Indiana, Nebraska must play a smart game. Don’t pick up game-altering fouls. Keep mistakes at a bare minimum.

Nebraska has enough talent to win Saturday, if it doesn’t beat itself. Feed off the 86,000 rabid Husker fans. If it becomes a fourth quarter game, the Big Red fans could be the advantage that pushes the Cornhuskers over the top.

That’s my story and I’m sticking to it.

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