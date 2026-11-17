The Huskers are back on a winning track and hope to carry momentum into a showdown with Ohio State.

On this episode of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, presented by Strategic Solutions Sanitation, Travis Justice and former Husker Dr. Rob Zatechka discuss why this week's showdown with the Buckeyes matters.

Nebraska is coming off a 31-0 win over Rutgers. It was the Huskers' first-ever shutout of a Big Ten Conference opponent, and their first shutout of a conference opponent since 2003 against Iowa State.

Nebraska got back to basics in the victory, running the football. 237yards rushing on 43 attempts. Jamal Rule carried the ball 22 times for 103 yards. It's the kind of offense that most fans have been waiting for.

The yards on the ground might not come as easily this weekend. Ohio State has a stingy run defense, holding teams to 93 rushing yards per game. The Buckeyes have allowed more than 100 rushing yards in only four games this season.

Nebraska will have its hands full with the Ohio State offense, which features the country's best wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith. Smith, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 15 touchdowns. Smith is averaging nearly 132 receiving yards per game.

The Buckeyes have struggled without quarterback Julian Sayin, who's out with an injury. Luke Fahey has replaced Sayin behind center. He's thrown eight touchdowns and four interceptions.

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Saturday is a huge opportunity for Nebraska. It is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak to Ohio State. The Huskers are also looking to snap a 31-game losing streak to teams ranked in the Associated Press top 25.

Sure, the win against Rutgers eased the pain of the Huskers' four-game losing streak, but it was Rutgers, a bad football team. Fans want to see real progress, and that only comes from beating teams of consequence.

Travis asks Dr. Rob one question during this episode that you'll want to hear his answer to. If Nebraska can win only one of the next two games, who do you want to beat more: Ohio State or Iowa?

Saturday is Senior Day at Memorial Stadium. And former Nebraska great Ndamukong Suh will be honored for his upcoming induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He's the 21st Nebraska player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, and the fourth defensive lineman.

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